Watch Boston Bruins Vs. St. Louis Blues Live Stream: Start Time, Game 3 Of Deadlocked NHL Stanley Cup Finals

The Stanley Cup final shifts to St. Louis as the Blues and Boston Bruins look to break a 1-1 deadlock in Game 3 of the series.

Heading into Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, the Boston Bruins had not lost a hockey game since April 30, winning eight playoff games in a row against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, and in Game 1 of the finals, the St. Louis Blues. But as NBC Sports showed, a perfectly placed shot from just inside the blue line by St. Louis defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, which got past Boston’s largely impenetrable goalie Tuukka Rask in overtime, changed all that.

Now the series moves to St. Louis for the first Stanley Cup Finals game there since 1970, as the two teams play a crucial Game 3 to break the 1-1 deadlock.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 2 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Face-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at the 19,260-seat Enterprise Center, formerly known as Scottrade Center, in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, June 1. That start time will be 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET.

In Denmark, the Czech Republic, and other countries in central Europe, the puck will drop at 2 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, June 2. And in China, the Bruins-Blues Game 3 starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, China Standard Time.

How important in Game 3? According to stats posted by Forbes the winner of a tie-breaking Game 3 goes on to win the Stanley Cup 70 percent of the time. And Vegas oddsmakers see the Blues as slight favorites to win the game on their own ice, with betting odds of -110, while the Bruins are at even money to win.

In the first two games, home ice did not give the Bruins an advantage, as the two teams split in Boston, and getting off to an early lead has not meant much either, according to NHL.com. The Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 1, only to see the Bruins score four unanswered goals to win, while Boston held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before allowing Game 2 to go to overtime where Gunnarson’s goal evened the series.

Perhaps the most important key to the series has been the performance, or lack of it, by the Bruins’ top line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand. The three stars have 23 goals and 48 points among them in the playoffs, per Hockey Reference, but no points at all in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Carl Gunnarsson (#4) is congratulated by his St. Louis Blues teammates after his Game 2 overtime goal. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

To watch the Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 live stream online from St. Louis, use the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC Sports service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Bruins-Blues showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

There is also a way to watch the Stanley Cup Finals live online at no charge without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that weeklong period, fans can watch Saturday’s Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues game, as well as the following two games in the series, live stream for free.

In Canada, the Boston-St. Louis Game 3 will be streamed by Rogers SportsNet Now.

To watch the Bruins-Blues matchup internationally, a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe may be found at NHL.com.