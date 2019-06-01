‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Tells Jenelle Evans ‘Help Is Out There’

Earlier this week, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, lost custody of three of their children, and the pair reportedly don’t have any idea when they’ll get them back, as The Inquisitr reported.

Celebrity Insider reports that the pair were informed at a recent court hearing that they won’t be getting 4-year-old Kaiser or 2-year-old Ensley back anytime soon.

“I love my kids so much, and I will do anything necessary to get them back, and that is all I want everyone to understand,” Evans said. “I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

Now, Evans’ Teen Mom 2 co-star, Leah Messer, who endured her own custody battle following a drug addiction that sent her to rock bottom, is urging Evans to get help. Although Messer admits that she doesn’t fully understand Evans’ relationship with Eason, the Hope, Faith, & Grace author says that Evans needs to know that “help is out there.”

Messer also said that if her husband caused her to lose custody of her children, she would leave him and make sure that the judge understands that the safety of her children is paramount.

As The Inquisitr reported, Messer recently posted an Instagram photo of the mom-of-three and her daughters. The caption says that the “Destructive, hurtful and dysfunctional generational toxicity” is ending with her.

“My girls will always KNOW that they are POWERFUL and can shape the world around them anyway they want!”

“YOU GIRLS SAVED ME AND are the reason we have a stronger foundation to stand on and GROW!” she ended the message.

Messer is planning to release her memoir, Hope, Grace, & Faith, on December 24. It will cover her rural West Virginia upbringing and the downward spiral that forced her to reevaluate her life and make the decision to break free from the toxic relationships and destructive cycles that led her there, as The Inquisitr reported.

Messer first hit TV during a Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. She was dating Corey Simms at the time, and the pair had twins, Aliannah and Aleeah, in December of 2009. After a marriage and subsequent divorce, Messer married Jeremy Calvert and had a daughter, Adalynn, with him. Although the pair ended up divorcing, The Inquisitr previously reported that they are getting along well so they can co-parent their daughter. Not only that, there have been rumors that the two are getting back together.