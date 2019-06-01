It’s Official: Fergie Files For Divorce From Josh Duhamel Two Years After Confirming Split

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are officially taking the legal steps to dissolve their marriage.

Us Weekly reports that the “Fergalicious” songstress has filed for divorce from Duhamel two years after the pair confirmed that they were parting ways. The outlet also claims that Fergie submitted paperwork on Friday, May 31.

The former couple share one son together, 5-year-old Axl. In a joint statement, the two shared they were separating back in 2017.

“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

While the pair initially claimed to have an amicable split, things reportedly took a turn within the last year. A source claims that Fergie and the Las Vegas alum were “too different” and were only able to agree on raising their son together. Even though the “Glamorous” singer was the one to file, she said during a 2017 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show that she never planned to divorce her husband. Fergie said that she “wanted to stay married forever” to her longtime love.

Since the couple’s split, Duhamel has reportedly joined the dating scene again. The Safe Haven star was romantically linked to actress Eiza Gonzalez, though the pair split five months later. The actor also revealed in December 2018 that he wants to date a woman who is “young enough to have kids.”

Fergie and Josh Duhamel file for divorce two years after separating https://t.co/ZbomXNhGc8 pic.twitter.com/6nKroe6zTM — Page Six (@PageSix) June 1, 2019

Fergie is reportedly single as well and has reportedly been focusing on her son and her career. The former Black Eyed Peas artist revealed in January 2018 that she isn’t planning on having more children in the future, but also isn’t opposed to the idea either, per People. The singer also revealed that she has to set boundaries for herself to avoid feeling overworked while raising her son.

Duhamel also recently shared that while he and his ex are no longer together, he has nothing but love and respect for the “Finally” songstress.

“Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby,” he said at the time.