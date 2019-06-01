Khloe Kardashian Talks About ‘Loyalty’ In A Cryptic Instagram Message

Khloe Kardashian may have been taking a shot at her ex Lamar Odom with her latest Instagram message.

The Good American CEO is using her platform to speak about the effects of being too loyal, per Hollywood Life. The outlet reports that Kardashian shared the message on her Instagram Stories to her 94.3 million followers.

“Your loyalty might have kept you in some situations that common sense should’ve talked you out of. That’s just the kind of person you are,” she wrote.

Many of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans can suspect that Kardashian’s post is either about Odom or her more recent ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. In Odom’s memoir, Darkness to Light, the former NBA player documented his high-profile marriage to Kardashian, which lasted between 2009 and 2016. While Odom describes his time with Kardashian as one of the best moments of his adult life, he mentioned how his drug use and infidelity ultimately affected the pair’s union.

“I had broken my vows with Khloe so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all. I don’t know why Khloe stayed with me,” Odom wrote.

Odom also mentioned that in one instance, the former Lakers star was in his “man cave” and hallucinating due to combining ecstasy and cocaine. Once Kardashian called his friends to calm him down, Odom said he became physical and forcefully grabbed her. Odom also threatened to kill her multiple times. He also told his reality star wife that “you don’t know what I’m capable of!”

While The Inquisitr previously reported that Kardashian was hurt that Odom decided to air out personal details surrounding their marriage, her more recent breakup could also be the motivation behind her cryptic post. The Kocktails with Khloe alum and Thompson broke up earlier this year after he was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods, per Us Weekly.

Since then, the exes have reportedly been focusing on raising their daughter True, 1. The details surrounding the scandal will reportedly air during Sunday’s episode of KUWTK. In a preview of the show, Kardashian admits that she was unsure if she would be with the Cleveland Cavaliers player moving forward.

“Like, okay, I’m going to be with Tristan forever, or I’m going to break up with him. … I still feel like, God, when will I ever know?” she asked in one clip of the E! reality show.

Fans of Kardashian and her famous family can tune in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.