Jenelle Evans And David Eason Ordered To Attend Parenting Classes And Undergo Psych Eval

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are taking the first steps to get back custody of their kids. According to TMZ, the couple was ordered to attend parenting classes and marriage counseling if they want to have any hope of having their kids under one roof with them again.

David was also ordered to undergo a psych evaluation in order to begin addressing his anger management challenges. David showed how quickly his anger can get out of control when he reportedly beat and shot Nugget, the family’s French bulldog, after it nipped at two-year-old Ensley.

At the time, he said that no dog is as important as the safety of his family, but Child Protective Services saw the behavior as a serious mental and physical risk to the children. A short while later, all of their kids were taken away from the couple and ordered to live with family members.

Since then, the couple has been in and out of court in an attempt to get their kids back. Part of that plan involves following the conditions set by the judge, though some question how serious the pair is about getting their kids back after they reportedly headed on vacation just days after losing custody of their kids, as The Inquisitr reported.

David and Jenelle reportedly went to Washington D.C. for a few days after their kids were removed from their custody by CPS.

“Jenelle and David are just treating this time like it is a vacation,” a source said. “Jenelle and David went to Washington, DC after they had the kids taken away from them.”

“They seem to be enjoying having no kids and no responsibilities,” the insider added. “They lost custody on Friday and jetted off to Washington, DC for a day trip on Saturday.”

Loading...

Jenelle faces a second challenge when it comes to getting her kids back: her husband. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former Teen Mom 2 star would have a better chance of getting custody of her kids (according to a legal expert) if she ditched her volatile husband.

Monica Lindstrom, a legal expert familiar with the case, said that David is a liability.

“It could only help Jenelle if she divorced David,” Lindstrom said. “Divorce may not be enough. She would also need to kick him out.”

But Jenelle is sticking with her man, despite the fact that his actions resulted in the couple losing custody of their kids.