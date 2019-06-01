Lauren Duggar Glows In New Photo As She Flaunts Baby Bump

Lauren Duggar is pregnant with a rainbow baby just months after losing her and Josiah’s first child. This new bundle of joy has brought complete joy into their lives and they are willing to share their happiness with the world. You can see just how happy the expectant mom is in a brand new photo.

Lauren is supposedly due around the same time as the other three pregnant Duggar women — Kendra, Anna, and Joy-Anna are also expanding their families and their waistlines. A new Instagram snap was recently shared by Josiah and Lauren, which shows a growing baby bump. Lauren is standing outside in what looks to be the couple’s yard. In the first photo, she is lovingly staring down at her belly while cradling her baby bump. In the second one, she is smiling for the camera. They included a Bible verse about babies in the caption as well.

The 20-year-old reality star is wearing a coral-colored dress with white flowers imprinted on it, which displays her baby bump nicely. Her long brunette hair is swept up into a low loose bun with a few wispy strands around her face. Duggar fans came out in droves to say how much she glows in these photos.

It has only been a couple of weeks since Lauren and Josiah made the exciting announcement that they were expecting another child. They call this one their rainbow baby since their first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. It was a terrible loss for the couple, but they both explained that they leaned on their faith in God and their families. This pregnancy seems to be going along pretty well, and Lauren appears to be healthy and happy.

Lauren also got some first-hand experience in holding a newborn. In a recent Instagram story, she was seen cradling Ben and Jessa Seewald’s new baby girl, Ivy Jane, in her arms right after she was born on May 26. Of course, Lauren has a few younger siblings, so she has had plenty of previous experience with babies. Both she and Josiah have likely changed plenty of diapers in their young lives.

Another season of Counting On will be airing sometime this fall, and it’s clear that there is a lot going on in the Duggar family these days with all of these announcements. Who will be the next one to announce a pregnancy? Will there be another courtship or engagement? Stay tuned for more updates as they come down the pipeline.