Vanessa Lachey Lands Role In Fox’s ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot

Actress Vanessa Lachey will be joining an all-star cast in Fox network’s reboot of the hit ’90s television show Beverly Hills, 90210.

Lachey, 38, will reportedly play Camille, the “high-powered publicist” wife of Jason Priestley, Fox announced on Friday per The Daily Mail. Her character will reportedly be facing a dilemma given she wants to have children while trying to manage a demanding career.

Lachey, wife of Nick Lachey, expressed her excitement of being cast as part of the crew in an Instagram post, where she said she was still pinching herself about the role.

“This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90’s [sic]!” the Top Chef Jr. co-host said.

Lachey’s news comes one day after Fox announced that La La Anthony would star as Shay, a hip-hop/pop superstar married to Brian Austin Green. Shay will reportedly work while Green’s character stays home with the couple’s three children. Apparently, Green and Tori Spelling separated after the birth of their daughter.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Priestly said the show would be funny and tragic.

“It’s inherently funny — a bunch of middle-aged people trying to go back and recapture the magic of their youth. It’s funny! It’s also a little bit tragic at the same time, but that’s what makes it fun,” he said.

“And you can’t have great comedy without a little bit of tragedy, right?” Priestley continued, saying that he and the others would play “heightened” versions of themselves in the reboot, unlike the characters these actors played in the popular show the first time around.

Priestly also said that the show would be much like the HBO hit television show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, in that it will follow the lives of all of the former stars of the show as they attempt to get a reboot of 90210 off the ground. He said the idea was “comical,” adding that the “opportunity to satirize the situation is something we all found very appealing.”

Entertainment Weekly also reported that there has been no word as to whether or not Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth or Gabrielle Carteris will have spouses.

Spelling recently explained to EW that her character mirrored her real life situation in that she was married and had lots of children. She also said that Jennie Garth’s character would be a woman in her 40s in a multiple-marriage situation, dealing with how to raise teenage children.

Beverly Hills 90210 is scheduled to premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. on the Fox network.