‘Twig Boy’ Kevin Durant Gets Trashed On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’s’ ‘Mean Tweets’

After the Golden State Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors during Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live aired its infamous “Mean Tweets” segment. The segment forces celebrities to read mean tweets about themselves on-air, and the Warriors’ Kevin Durant got burned particularly hard during the recent segment.

SFGate reports that Durant was called “twig boy,” a “candy ***,” a “weak ***” and he was also told that he needed to get vaginal reconstruction surgery

“That’s a lot,” Durant said after reading the tweet.

But Durant wasn’t alone — Raptors players also got roasted and were forced to read the quotes.

“Toronto needs to get rid of Kyle Lowry ASAPPPPPP,” Lowry read.

“If I have to watch that fat f*** attempt to take a 3 one more time I’m jumping off a building.”

“Danny Green and I have a lot in common, namely that we both f***ing suck at basketball,” Danny Green read.

Durant is currently benched due to a strained right calf that he endured during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. Although The Inquisitr previously reported on rumors that suggest he might return for Game 2, the NBA is now saying that he is expected to return midway through the finals — Game 3 at the earliest, although Game 4 looks more likely.

Kevin Durant gets called 'twig boy' and much worse on Jimmy Kimmel's latest 'Mean Tweets' https://t.co/Fi5q7UfPgA pic.twitter.com/jvXppHwBGz — SFGate (@SFGate) May 31, 2019

The Warriors small forward recently spoke about speculation that the team are better off without him, although he claims that he’s used to it. Durant said in an ESPN interview that he has faced similar criticism since he joined the Warriors and that both his teammates and the organization know what he brings to the culture and to the organization.

“I know what I bring to the team, but I also know a lot of people on the outside don’t like to see us together, and I get it.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Durant’s teammate Draymond Green recently opened up about the pair’s public spat last November, which Green didn’t apologize for right away. According to Green, he waited until the time was right, and when he did apologize. Durant told him that he wasn’t going to give him a pass for being emotional — as many others on his team do.

Green claims that Durant’s comment played a “big” role in his personal growth. Since he respects Durant, he was forced to take a look at the situation from a different perspective. It appears that the two are now on good terms and ready to work together to win the finals.