Teddi Mellencamp Claims Camille Grammer Has Been Playing ‘Ping Pong With Her Words’ During ‘RHOBH’ Season 9

Teddi Mellencamp took aim at Camille Grammer in her latest Bravo TV blog.

Following Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mellencamp took to her blog and slammed Grammer for acting as if she was hurt and upset about Lisa Vanderpump’s absence at her wedding while telling People magazine a “completely different story.”

“Now, I would say this is shocking had I not been watching back this season during which Camille has been playing ping pong with her own words and feelings nonstop,” Mellencamp wrote.

During the show, Grammer was seen complaining about Vanderpump’s absence during an outing with the cast prior to her wedding. She made it clear that she believed Vanderpump “should” have been there. However, during her interview with People magazine, she acted as if she completely understood and respected the reasoning behind Vanderpump’s decision.

As fans well know, Vanderpump wasn’t in a good place with the rest of the cast during the time of Grammer’s wedding in Hawaii and didn’t want to be anywhere near them, even if that meant missing the event.

Mellencamp went on to address the brief dispute between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards, a dispute that reignited “Bunny Gate” during Tuesday’s show that covered a birthday party for Richards’ niece at her sister Kyle Richards’ home.

“I wanted to get involved with the Rinna/Kim situation about as much as I wanted to hop on that ferris wheel with Camille. I think I succeeded in avoiding both,” she joked.

Weeks ago, after Mellencamp was slammed for allegedly being called “entitled” by Grammer, Mellencamp responded to her co-star’s dig in another blog and said that she, unlike Grammer, did not rely on a divorce settlement to support her and her family.

“Let’s talk about the ‘entitled millennial’ label that Camille tried to use as an insult last week. Entitled? Nah. I’ve worked since I was a teenager and built a business on my own from the ground up. No need for a divorce settlement here,” Mellencamp told fans.

Mellencamp and Grammer have been at odds for weeks and while much of their feud has played out on the show, they have also made a number of digs at one another on Twitter, too.

To see more of Mellencamp, Grammer, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.