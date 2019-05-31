‘Death Stranding’ Will Have Lots Of Mads Mikkelsen Scenes For Fans, Says Hideo Kojima

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a new Death Stranding trailer was released on Wednesday along with the announcement of its November 8 release date. Since then, creator Hideo Kojima has been releasing a steady stream of information about the game on his Twitter, and Comic Book reports that he recently dove deeper into the character Mads Mikkelsen will be playing.

In particular, he said that the game will have plenty to love for fans of the actor.

“Dear Mads fans: there are many scenes in DS which I think you’ll love. In this trailer there’s Mads covered in blood, Mads tied, smoking Mads, variations with Mads’ eyes, Mads with glasses… Singing Mads & Mads in battledress were new challenges.”

Mikkelsen began his career as a gymnast and moved into a decade of dancing before pursuing movies — including roles in Nicolas Winding Refn’s acclaimed Pusher trilogy. The Independent reports that the Danish actor’s new film, Arctic, was the “the most physical thing” he has ever done. Given his history, this is a pretty significant revelation.

Although Mikkelsen’s work with Death Stranding probably wasn’t close to anything in Arctic, in an interview with Gamepur he said that the game is “difficult to grasp,” and talked about the first time he met with Kojima.

“I had no idea what he was talking about,” said Mikkelsen. “And he turned out to be a genius.”

“I mean, whatever he’s doing, I’ve never seen anything like it. Specifically for this, what we’re doing now, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Along with Mikkselsen, Death Stranding features characters based on the likenesses of Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Lindsay Wagner, Troy Baker, Margaret Qualley, Tommie Earl Jenkins, and Nicolas Winding Refn.

I asked my bestie, Nicolas, to be "HEARTMAN" in DS as special guest. We 3D scanned his head, body, and facial expressions to make his 3D model, but his acting and voice are done by a different performer, same as with Guillermo.

Although Death Stranding is still shrouded in mystery, a recent statement from Kojima reveals that the goal of the game is to “reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society.” Players control Sam Porter Bridges, modeled after Reedus, as he explores the game’s vast open world as it is gripped by a mysterious phenomenon called Death Stranding. The statement also says that the game is designed in a way that each of its elements are connected by the theme of the “Strand” or connection.

Death Stranding is named after the strange cetacean stranding phenomenon seen in whales in dolphins in which they beach themselves on land. Often, they end up dying due to dehydration, drowning from the high tide, or collapsing under their own weight.