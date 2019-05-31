David Letterman Told ‘View’ Hosts Donald Trump Was A ‘Bonehead’ And ‘Goofball’ Before Presidential Title

During an appearance on ABC’s The View, David Letterman revealed that President of the United States Donald Trump was a “bonehead” and a “goofball” when he appeared as a guest on his show, Late Night With David Letterman, many years ago.

“I think he just liked being on TV and he was an excellent guest for somebody I could just beat up on and smack around and stuff,” Letterman said to the panelists, which include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain. “He’s just like a goofball… a bonehead.”

He also noted that when Trump was just known as a real estate mogul and the host of NBC’s The Apprentice, he was just a regular guy.

Letterman told the hosts of The View that if he ever again has the chance to sit down with Donald Trump and ask him a question, he would say “when did you become a goon?’ You know? ‘When did that happen? You used to just be like a guy,'” reported ABC News.

The talk show icon appeared on the daytime talk series to promote Season 2 of his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Season 2 of the popular talk show on the streaming service, available to view now, features celebrities such as Kanye West, Melinda Gates, Lewis Hamilton, Tiffany Haddish, and Ellen DeGeneres.

David @letterman looks back on his interviews with Donald Trump, including where he questions his net worth. "There, he seemed like a guy … were I ever to get the chance to talk to him," Letterman says. "I would say, 'When did you become such a goon?'"

During his session with West, The Washington Post reported that the talk show host attended one of the rapper’s Sunday services, which is held in a room with ever-changing light inspired by artist James Turrell.

West would not let the crew bring their normal cameras into the area, forcing the crew to use their iPhones to film the interview held in the space.

Letterman revealed to The Washington Post that he did not expect West to come off as loving and caring an individual as he did. The rapper also spoke about his diagnosis with bipolar disorder and how it has shaped both his life and relationship with wife Kim Kardashian West.

The father of four, sharing daughters Chicago and North as well as sons Saint and Psalm with Kardashian, was open and candid about living with the disorder and revealed details of his journey toward mental health.

West seemingly confirmed his diagnosis with the release of his album Ye, which had the phrase “I Hate Being Bipolar. It’s Awesome” on the cover.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.

David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.