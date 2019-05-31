Meghan McCain Claps Back At Donald Trump, Says The President’s Actions ‘Have Consequences’

The View panelist Meghan McCain clapped back at President Donald Trump for once again making negative comments regarding her father — John McCain — by stating that his “actions have consequences.”

McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, made her remarks after Trump said, in a statement, that he had nothing to do with with a White House directive to the U.S. Navy. Said directive pushed for the concealment of the USS McCain from the president’s view during his recent visit to Japan for Memorial Day.

The USS McCain was named for the late senator’s father and grandfather, although the ship was also rededicated in his name last year.

Of the directive, Trump responded, per ABC News, “I wasn’t involved. I would not have done that.” He also noted that he was still upset with John McCain, because McCain had “killed healthcare.” Trump reiterated that he was not a big fan of the late senator, who died of glioblastoma on August 25, 2018.

In response, Meghan McCain took over the Hot Topics discussion on the May 30 episode of The View — after being prompted to do so by show moderator Whoopi Goldberg. Meghan McCain began by stating that when the leader of the United States continues to attack both her father and other war heroes, she believes it creates a culture in the military where people are afraid to be respectful when it is called for.

She also felt that — as a woman whose brothers serve under the president, who is commander in chief of the American armed forces — those in the military who support McCain could be “fearful of their jobs” if they speak up.

Meghan McCain on @TheView: "It's impossible to go through the grief process when my father, who's been dead 10 months, is constantly in the news cycle, because the president is so obsessed with the fact that he's never going to be a great man like he was"

John McCain’s son, Jimmy, served his country in Iraq and Afghanistan for both the U.S. Marines and the Army. Of John McCain’s other sons, Doug McCain was a Navy pilot — and Jack McCain has also served as a Navy pilot.

McCain also took on the topic of those who repeatedly attack her on social media for her continued grief over her father’s death, 10 months after his passing.

“It’s impossible to go through the grief process when my father, who has been dead 10 months, is constantly in the news cycle because the president is so obsessed with the fact that he’s never going to be a great man like he was,” McCain said.

It was an honor to visit USS John S. McCain, named for my dad & grandfather, in Cam Ranh Bay #Vietnam

John McCain was the son and grandson of four-star admirals.

According to Biography.com, McCain was born at the Coco Solo Naval Station in Panama on August 29, 1936. He enrolled at the U.S. Naval Academy, and was dispatched to Vietnam. There, he was tortured as a prisoner of war between 1967 and 1973. After his release, McCain served as a Republican congressman and as a senator from the state of Arizona.

McCain attempted two presidential runs, in 1999 and 2006.

John McCain was first married to Cindy Shepp, and adopted her two young children from a previous marriage — Doug and Andy Shepp. Together, they had one daughter, Sidney. The couple divorced in 1980.

He then married his second wife, Cindy, and the couple had three biological children — Meghan, John IV (known as Jack), Jimmy. They adopted a daughter from Bangladesh, Bridget.