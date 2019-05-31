Alex Trebek Recalls His Wife Jeannie’s Reaction Upon Hearing The News That His Tumors Are Shrinking

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek is responding very positively to cancer treatments.

This past March, longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced to fans via a video message that he’d been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. The 78-year-old acknowledged that the prognosis for this type of cancer is not usually very positive, but he emphasized that he did plan to fight it and work toward recovery as much as was physically possible.

He was true to his word, remaining strong and upbeat these past couple of months, as he endured grueling cancer treatments. However, these past months were not without struggle for Trebek, and he hasn’t attempted to conceal this to the world, according to Fox News.

The game show host has been candid about how challenging the treatments have been on him, both mentally and physically. While he was determined to continue filming the show while undergoing treatments, he admitted they caused him to experience both depression and intense physical pain.

Nevertheless, all of Trebek’s determination has begun to pay off. Earlier this week, he publicly revealed that his tumors are shrinking and the treatments are leading to positive progress. He also took the time to acknowledge the person that had been there for him through it all, his wife.

Trebek and 54-year-old Jean Currivan have been married for 29 years. When he was at his lowest after receiving his diagnosis, she was there to encourage him onward. When good news finally came, she was the one crying tears of joy for him.

Alex Trebek's Cancer Journey Eased By the Love of His Wife: 'My Heart Goes Out to Caregivers' https://t.co/qaf0eMvg6q — People (@people) May 30, 2019

In acknowledging his loving wife, Trebek also called to mind the other caregivers out there that give so much to selflessly take care of the ones they love. Not only do they have to see their loved ones suffering, but they also have to accept that there is a limit upon how much they can truly do to help them.

“Jeannie is wonderful. She cried, of course, this morning when she got the [good] news [about my tumors shrinking]. But it’s been a lot. It’s a lot of pressure. My heart goes out to caregivers. Because they have to deal with their loved ones suffering and they also don’t always know how to help because there’s not much they can do, except try to make you feel more comfortable, at ease and not worry about ordinary stuff.”

Trebek also spoke about the ways in which his wife has kept his depression from intensifying by not publicly showing her own sadness over his illness.

“What I’m not used to [is] dealing with the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness and it brings tears to my eye. I’ve discovered in this whole episode, ladies and gentlemen, that I’m a bit of a wuss,” he said.