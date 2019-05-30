WWE News: Fans Have Pro-AEW, And Other Signs Taken Away From Them At ‘SmackDown Live’

It seems as if WWE security just isn't having any of it.

The professional wrestling wars may have already started up again, and it seems as if there may be a bit of anxiety on the side of WWE. All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas generated a lot of compliments and plenty of attention. Fans who attended this week’s SmackDown Live learned that things may start getting much more serious in the battle, as some signs were confiscated and thrown away.

The confiscation of signs is something that used to happen a lot in the past when WWE had stiffer competition from WCW, Impact Wrestling, and other promotions. It has been a while since any true competition has stepped up in professional wrestling, but AEW appears to have changed all of that.

According to Wrestling Inc., security at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, began taking signs from fans if WWE told them to do it. The only problem is that some of the signs weren’t discovered in time, and they made it onto the broadcast of SmackDown Live before they were then taken away.

One of the signs that made it on the air came during two different segments. The sign read “You Aren’t MJF” and it was clearly seen during Kevin Owens’ segment, as well as the one with Drew McIntyre, Shane McMahon, and Elias.

As many may already know, MJF stands for “Maxwell Jacob Friedman” who is a member of the AEW roster.

It didn’t take long for the actual MJF to catch wind of the sign.

You aren’t MJF. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@The_MJF) May 29, 2019

As reported by The Inquisitr, MJF was on the Double or Nothing pay-per-view as he came out to confront WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart.” As Hart was revealing the AEW World Title, MJF came out to cut a great heel promo.

A second sign was also on the air during the segment with Kevin Owens and it simply said, “Save Us HHH.”

The best part of this entire show: The “Save Us HHH” sign Goes to show you that everyone is fed up of Vince McMahon’s garbage booking.#SDLive pic.twitter.com/ARZKBD9GVg — #AEW Executive Producer (@Im_A_JD_Guy) May 29, 2019

During the broadcast, others began tweeting that the sign was take away from the fan by WWE security and thrown away.

Loading...

They took this guys sign and threw it away. Wow smh https://t.co/bPK3tuBLlA — Stephen Lee????️ (@StephenEdelman) May 29, 2019

A couple of fans on Twitter claimed that security began taking away a great number of signs from others and throwing them away.

There were also a number of “AEW” chants heard during SmackDown Live and another happened as soon as the “MJF” sign was taken away. This is going to cause some possible delays and censoring for WWE broadcasts, as Vince McMahon most certainly won’t allow “A-E-W” chants to be heard on the air.

All Elite Wrestling has only had one event so far, but they are already making a big splash.