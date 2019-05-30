Fans Can’t Get Over How Stunning Christie Brinkley, 65, Looks Without Makeup In New Post

With or without makeup, Christie Brinkley looks absolutely stunning.

The 65-year-old is one of the most popular and well-known models in the world and she also boasts an impressive social media following of over 500,000 on Instagram alone. On her stunning feed, Brinkley posts a wide variety of photos, dazzling her fans in anything from throwback photos to bikini shots, and everything in-between. In the most recent images that were posted to her account, the supermodel stuns her fans while doing an everyday task.

In the series of two photos that were posted to her account earlier today, Christie explains to fans that she spent some time gardening. The blonde-haired beauty sits in a brown leather chair as she looks off into the distance in the up-close and personal shot. Brinkley is dressed down in a blue flannel top that drapes off of her shoulders. The mother of three rocks a straw hat and wears her long locks down and slightly waved.

In the image, the bombshell goes makeup free but still looks incredible. And the second photo in the deck is very similar to the first with Brinkley posing in the same seat, wearing the same straw hat. The only difference is that she’s actually looking into the camera in this particular image. Ever since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Brinkley rave reviews with over 2,500 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let the beauty know how stunning she looks while others said that she doesn’t seem to age.

“Omg! You look so young with zero makeup!! Stunning,” one follower wrote with a heart emoji.

“As a man about your age you were our dream girl back in the day. You’ve aged much better than most of us. You look great.”

“Just landed and saw this! You beautiful mama you… no makeup suits you perfectly,” another follower commented with a series of emojis.

And just last week, the stunner proved that she is ageless in another hot Instagram snapshot. As The Inquisitr reported, the 65-year-old delighted her legion of followers by posing in the ocean while rocking a black stringed bikini. The model is all smiles for the photo op as she sits in the sand, putting her killer body on display. Brinkley shows off plenty to her followers in the photo while wearing her long, blonde locks down and waved.

For fans who want to keep up with all of the happenings in Christie’s life, they can do so by following her on Instagram.