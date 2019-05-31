Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Leggings & Denim Jacket

With only one week to go until the debut of her hotly anticipated “It’s My Party” tour, Jennifer Lopez is putting the finishing touches to the adrenaline-pumping show that she has prepared for her fans.

At the beginning of the week, the celebrated platinum-selling artist treated her 94.1 million Instagram followers to an exciting video in which she revealed some of the preparations occurring behind the scenes in order to take her show on the road. Shared to Instagram on Monday, the video gave fans a sneak peek at the spectacular wardrobe that JLo is putting together for her much-awaited concert tour.

“It’s actually very intricate. People think it’s just, like, oh, it’s fun, let’s just pick clothes – ‘What do I want to wear? What do I want to wear?’ – but it’s not really that. For me, it’s really part of the whole narrative of the show,” JLo said in the four-minute footage.

“We have this one moment that’s gonna be… epic! You’ll see. It’s a party!”

Now that the wardrobe preparations are nearly complete, Jennifer has one more treat to show her fans. Earlier today, the gorgeous singer and actress took to her Instagram page once again to unveil a very special piece from her tour wardrobe, namely her tour jacket. To showcase the unique garment – an eye-catching, custom-made denim jacket by Guess – JLo posted a collection of three photos in which she modeled the fabulous piece.

The first photo in the series gave fans a glimpse of what JLo’s tour jacket looks like from the front, teasing the distressed pattern of the trendy design. In the snapshot in question – one closely cropped to her face and shoulders – the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker puckered her naturally plump lips as she gave a smoldering gaze to the camera. In classic JLo style, the 49-year-old stunner sported massive hoop earrings and pulled back her long tresses into a messy but very chic bun.

The second photo in the batch offered a more detailed view of the head-turning denim jacket, which was emblazoned with a series of colorful self-portraits on the back. JLo teamed the flashy piece with a pair of skintight white leggings and showcased her entire outfit in the alluring snap. Posing from the side, with her back turned halfway toward the camera, the “Medicine” singer put her perky derriere on display, while also flaunting her taut waistline and chiseled thighs.

The final pic in the set exhibited JLo’s tour jacket from the back. The photo showed that the stylish garment was emblazoned with the singer’s name and the tour name, “It’s my party” – all written in large, pink letters. In addition, the snapshot gave a close-up look at the images printed on the jacket – four portraits of JLo herself, made in the iconic pop art style.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the North American leg of the tour kicks off on June 7 in Los Angeles and will last through to July 26 – or two days after her July 24 birthday – ending with a massive concert in Miami. Incidentally, this means that Jennifer will be celebrating her 50th birthday on the road. As such, the singer referred to her tour jacket as “my new birthday suit” in the caption of her Instagram photos.

Unsurprisingly, her post received a lot of love from her adoring fans, garnering a little shy of 390,000 likes in addition to more than 4,000 comments.

“Denim never looked so adorable,” read one message, trailed by a string of four blue heart emojis.

“There’s ordinary, and then there’s you,” wrote another fan, ending their comment with a trio of flattering emojis.

Meanwhile, others took to the comment section to wish JLo a happy birthday in advance.