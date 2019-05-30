Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Biggest Series So Far In AL East

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees open a crucial, AL East four-game series in the Bronx.

Even though the calendar has just crept past Memorial Day, the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox face what could be a make-or-break series for their 2019 season — at least if they plan to challenge for a fourth straight American League East Division title. They face the first-place New York Yankees starting on Thursday. The Boston team sits 7 1/2 games behind New York in the standings, despite the fact that the Yankees have been playing with a makeshift roster that has 14 players — including their top starting pitcher, bullpen ace, and leading home run hitter — all on the injured list, as ESPN reports. Yet somehow, the Yankees bring the third-best record in baseball into the game that will live stream from the Bronx.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees AL East pennant race showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:05 p.m. Pacific, at the 50,200-seat Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City, on Thursday, May 30.

In Japan, that start time will be 8:05 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Friday morning, May 31. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Friday, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 7:05 a.m. Western.

Boston has been largely healthy, though injuries over the past few weeks have started to accumulate. In fact, the Red Sox will have to contend in Yankee Stadium without first baseman Mitch Moreland, as NJ.com reports, who leads the team with 13 home runs, but has landed on the 10-day injured list with a back strain.

But after the Red Sox won 108 regular season games in 2018 and stormed through the postseason losing only one game in each of three series on their way to the world championship, they have struggled their way to a mediocre 29-27 record up to this point in the 2019 season — largely due an early season failure of their starting pitching. Lefty ace Chris Sale, after inking a five-year, $145 million contract extension with the club at the end of Spring Training, as ESPN reported, has floundered to a dismal 1-6 record and 4.19 ERA in his first 11 starts.

Sale’s career ERA is just 2.94, per Baseball Reference, and in his previous nine seasons, he has never posted an ERA higher than 3.41.

Lefty ace Chris Sale has struggled for the Red Sox so far in 2019. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live stream of the American League East Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees rivalry matchup, log in to MLB Network, which offers a live stream free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials from participating providers and is available through the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

One way to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game with a free live stream — but without a cable subscription — is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the increasingly popular streaming TV packages, which include YouTube TV and DirecTV Now. Those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, during which fans can watch the Sox vs. Yanks game in the Bronx live stream for free.

To watch the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game live stream in Japan, Australia, and around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly or one-time-annual subscription fee.