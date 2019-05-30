The Cast Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Open Up About Quitting The Show: Who Has Considered Quitting?

Teen Mom OG is set to come back for another season this June after nearly a decade on television. Last season, the cast consisted of five members, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, and Bristol Palin. This year, the cast will be back down to only four members after Bristol Palin decided to quit the show after sharing her story for one season. Speaking with Us Weekly, the cast members revealed that they have all considered quitting at one time or another.

Amber Portwood spoke candidly about the times she has considered being done with the show.

“My flights messed up? I’m done. Are you kidding me? Quit. I’m just crazy and I’m not dumb, but I’m crazy enough to just quit. It’s a horrible thing. They have to talk me down, and my manager’s great. She talks to me; she’s like, ‘Listen, we got this.’ I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re right. I’m doing good. Everything’s good.”

Catelynn Lowell agreed that the cast has had thoughts of quitting at least once.

“I think we’d be lying if we all said that, at least once or if not more, you felt like, ‘D***, you know, I could leave.”

Of course, none of the cast members aside from Bristol Palin have actually quit the show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber Portwood considered quitting the show last season. However, she revealed why she “always says yes” to going back. She admitted that she is “proud” of the platform that she has thanks to the show.

Farrah Abraham was an original Teen Mom OG cast member, but she was fired from the show. That is when Cheyenne and Bristol were brought on to the show. Now that the cast is back down to four members, it is unclear if another will be added to the show or not. However, the current stars aren’t exactly hoping a new cast member is added. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the girls have said they are “good” with the show having only four members.

Teen Mom 2 is also losing a cast member as Jenelle Evans has been let go from the show. However, that show will add an additional person. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade Cline will join the Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus on Teen Mom 2 for Season 9B, which is currently filming. Her addition to the show is reportedly going to be announced Monday night on the final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.