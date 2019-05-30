The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Has Distanced Themselves From Jenelle Evans Because They’re On A ‘Different Level’

The Teen Mom OG cast doesn’t want to be linked to Jenelle Evans in any way.

After learning that the former MTV reality star — who was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this month after her husband David Eason killed the family dog — had temporarily lost custody of her children, the original girls of the Teen Mom franchise spoke out, seeking to differentiate themselves from the mother of three.

“We’re completely different casts. We were the first ever cast. I already feel separated from them in a way,” Catelynn Lowell explained to Us Weekly on May 30. “Your show might be similar but we’re the OGs. It’s just different.”

While the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts have participated in some group events with one another over the years, they typically film all reunion specials and after shows separately — and are rarely seen hanging out with one another.

As Amber Portwood explained, she and Evans are “on a different level.”

“I feel like our friendship and the level that we’re on with each other, they’re just not there. That’s what keeps this a bond,” she added.

According to Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd fit right in with the Teen Mom OG cast. However, the girls are typically a very tight-knit crew, and aren’t welcoming just anyone into their group — especially someone who has been involved in as much controversy as Evans.

As fans of the Teen Mom franchise have likely heard, Evans has been going through extremely hard times over the past month. First, the former reality star tragically lost her dog after her husband killed it for nipping at their 2-year-old daughter.

Then, after being fired by MTV as a result of the animal’s death, Evans and her husband were targeted in an investigation, one which resulted in three of their children — including 11-year-old Maryssa, 4-year-old Kaiser, and 2-year-old Ensley — being placed in the care of family members.

While Evans and Eason have been fighting to regain custody of their kids, they have yet to do so, and nothing is promised when it comes to the future. So, for now, the couple has been restricted to supervised visits with their kids. The entire affair has allegedly been very trying for all parties involved.

Currently, Evans’ daughter, Ensley, is with Evans’ mom and her son, Kaiser, is with his biological father.

The Teen Mom OG Season 10 premiere will air on Monday, June 10. The show is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. on MTV.