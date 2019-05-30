Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Stuns In A Slinky, Leopard-Print Dress

Hailie Scott Mathers is once again lighting up Instagram and this time, it’s with two updates where she flaunts her curves in chic summer styles. The social media star, who originally found fame as the daughter of rap icon Eminem, modeled both a slinky, animal-print sheath as well as a ruffled top and midi combo.

Hailie, who goes by Hailie Jade on Instagram, graduated from Michigan State University last spring with a degree in Psychology and grades that earned her a spot on the prestigious Dean’s List, per The Daily Mail. Since then, she has focused on becoming an Instagram influencer and currently boasts over 1.5 million followers.

Though Hailie shares a variety of food, exercise, and lifestyle shots, her most recent updates have been focused on her love of fashion, with links to the LIKEtoKNOW.it app, which enables fans to purchase the clothing items modeled by the rap princess.

In her most recent picture, Hailie models a slinky, leopard-print midi dress, keeping in line with the animal-print fashion trend. It is also a budget-friendly choice from popular fashion retail chain Forever 21.

Hailie completed the look with high-heel beige mules from Steve Madden, another price-accessible option at $60. She also sported gold hoop earrings with a matching necklace and a black crossbody purse. Her hair is styled in loose waves, and her makeup is natural.

In the picture, Hailie sits on a pink bench that says “you can’t sit with us,” a reference to a quote from the popular movie Mean Girls. Hailie’s caption makes a cheeky reference to the film by writing “on Wednesday we wear cheetah,” which is a play on Mean Girls’ “on Wednesday we wear pink.”

The post won high praise from her fans, and she earned over 60,000 likes and 475 comments.

This was not the first picture Hailie posted in the week; she had also shared with fans another fashion post. In keeping with the theme, Hailie donned a snakeskin-printed midi skirt and paired the stylish piece with a beige Gucci belt and white ruffled Boden top.

In terms of accessories, the recent grad had a white purse and the same beige mules and gold hoop earrings from her other picture.

In Hailie’s caption, she encouraged “shorties” and girls of average height to try and experiment with midi skirts, confessing that though she was originally nervous to try the style trend, she found that a “good heel” helped her pull off the look.

The picture was also popular with fans and won the influencer just shy of 80,000 likes and 560 comments.