Bella Thorne Kicks Off Twitter Feud With Ex Mod Sun After Calling Him ‘Press Hungry’

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun are no longer keeping things civil in the aftermath of their split, one which took place a month ago.

On Wednesday evening, the exes engaged in a Twitter war that kicked off when Sun joked about selling Thorne’s belongings. The 21-year-old author quickly fired back, calling out her former flame for being “press hungry” since the two broke up in April. From there, the two didn’t hold back as they argued over the social media site.

The feud began earlier this week, when Sun told interviewers for TooFab that he plans to auction the items which Thorne had left behind, in his storage unit, on eBay.

“It’s at the storage unit, the Mod Sun storage unit… I figured if she doesn’t get it soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin [sic] e-Bay [sic] site,” the 32-year-old musician said.

He revealed in the same interview that it is unlikely he and Thorne will rekindle their relationship — noting that the future is “unpredictable” — but also stating that he is doing too well to now return to an old lifestyle.

Sun later shared the publication’s tweet about the interview, one which included his quote about selling Thorne’s belongings, and added, “Obviously joking but I’m kinda funny tho.”

However, Thorne didn’t seem to take the joke too lightly. She shared her ex’s tweet, and added her own thoughts.

“Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p***y,” the Midnight Sun star wrote.

Thorne’s comment ignited a feud with Sun, who responded by telling her she is an “untrustworthy person,” HollywoodLife reported.

“Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up,” the rapper said. “Thru the backdoor. I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella… ur not the most trustworthy person.”

He added that he did suggest swapping each other’s things, but Thorne “refused” to gather his belongings.

Fans and friends jumped in to defend both Thorne and Sun. The couple had previously been involved with social media star Tana Mongeau, who wrote that it “breaks her heart” to see people who once loved each other take their feud to the press and to social media.

Thorne’s close friend, actress Keke Palmer, also chimed in to defend Thorne.

“Our worst fear is a clout chasing ass ex. I’m p*ssed you’re dealing with this,” she wrote, adding that Thorne’s book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, is a current bestseller — so she is proud of the young writer anyway.

Thorne announced her split from Sun back in April, via Instagram. She shared a photo of the two of them, and wrote in the caption that she would always love him.