Joe Jonas Says Diplo ‘Ruined’ His Surprise Vegas Wedding To Sophie Turner By Live Streaming It

News of Joe Jonas’ impromptu wedding to Sophie Turner earlier this month was bound to get out eventually. However, the singer was hoping it would have been kept hush-hush a little bit longer.

The 29-year-old and his now-wife wed in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1 following the Billboard Music Awards, which the world found out about via an Instagram Live hosted by Diplo. However, as Entertainment Tonight reported, the Jonas brother recently admitted that the live stream wasn’t exactly part of the plan for the evening.

“Yeah, he ruined it,” Joe admitted during a guest appearance this week on U.K.’s Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp radio show. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters.”

Ultimately, however, the musician and his bride were cool with Diplo recording their wedding in real time for his 5.3 million Instagram followers.

“We just laughed, we loved it,” Joe said. “We thought it was ridiculous. And I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, ‘Going to hit this wedding real quick,’ [in his Instagram Story].”

Diplo’s live social media show also revealed a number of intimate details about the Sin City ceremony that might not have been made public. For instance, country duo Dan + Shay provided the music as the Game of Thrones star made her way down the aisle by belting out an acoustic version of their hit song “Speechless.”

Other notable details about Joe and Sophie’s wedding was that it was officiated in true Vegas fashion by an Elvis impersonator and that the couple exchanged Ring Pops as they said their vows. Rapper Khalid also made an appearance in Diplo’s Instagram Live of the ceremony, revealing that he was also a witness to the nuptials.

The couple’s Vegas ceremony was just the beginning of their marriage plans. During a stint on The Late Late Show With James Corden earlier this year, the DNCE frontman confirmed that he and Sophie will be having wedding number two in France sometime this summer, where both of their families will be in attendance with Maisie Williams, Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-star and best friend, be serving as Maid of Honor.

They also have honeymoon plans in place, though the singer revealed they are going to be “hush-hush” about them — meaning Diplo likely won’t be in the know in case he plans to crash the post-wedding vacation for another live stream.