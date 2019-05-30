Leah Remini ‘Grateful’ For Latest Award In Quest To Expose Scientology

Leah Remini is “grateful” for the latest accolade she has received in her attempts to expose the practices of the Church of Scientology. The actress was honored by the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards with its first Impact Award. Deadline reported that the Impact Award will recognize Remini’s tireless work on her A&E series, Scientology and the Aftermath.

Thus far, the series has won an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2017, as well as a Producers Guild Award and a NATPE Unscripted Breakthrough Award in 2018, reported Deadline.

The Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards will honor excellence in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

Remini thanked everyone involved with the series, including her co-star Mike Rinder, the staff at A&E, and the survivors of reported church abuses, whom she dedicated this award to in a post on Instagram.

The awards show, hosted by Loni Love, will feature a slew of actors and personalities as presenters. Appearing will be Ben Bailey (Cash Cab); Joey Fatone (Common Knowledge); Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (American Ninja Warrior); Chrishell Hartley (Selling Sunset); Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin (Crikey! It’s The Irwins); Matt Iseman (American Ninja Warrior); Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules); Mark McKinnon (The Circus); Jack Osbourne (Portals To Hell); Alfonso Ribeiro (AFHV); Phil Rosenthal (Somebody Feed Phil); RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race); Colton Underwood (The Bachelor); John and Callahan Walsh (In Pursuit With John Walsh); Katrina Weidman (Portals To Hell), and Justin Willman (Magic For Humans), per Deadline.

Remini has worked tirelessly to advocate for those who have been taken advantage of by the reported policies of Scientology.

This past Mother’s Day, Remini clapped back at the religion on Twitter, remarking that due to the disconnection policy of those who practice Scientology, the day to commemorate motherhood had a black mark on it.

Scientology, you should be so proud. Destroying families since 1955. Brainwashing people into believing that their “eternity” is at stake if they don’t disconnect from those who don’t want to be in a cult or who expose you for the criminal, spiteful organization you are https://t.co/oIT8fvZbca — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) May 12, 2019

The actress was a member of the Church of Scientology throughout most of her childhood and into adulthood. She formally parted ways with the religious organization in 2013. Since then, she’s taken up the mantle for those who are fearful of speaking out. She’s also acted as a conduit for those who aren’t afraid to help them publicize their stories.

Loading...

Scientology and the Aftermath is focused on telling the stories of those who are brave enough to come forward after escaping the organization and what they feel are its unfair practices. Remini and Rinder, as well as many of the church’s former members, claim they were emotionally and financially manipulated by the organization.

The actress posted a letter to the heads of the organization, which was posted on Rinder’s blog in 2018, where she noted, “I hope the IRS is listening. This is not the reason you have tax exempt status. You have engaged in this sort of activity for decades since the 1950s when L. Ron Hubbard first directed these activities be done, and have wasted many, many, many millions of dollars. One day the IRS will look into how you misuse your tax-free money. Exempt status is not intended to subsidize bullying and harassing those exercising their 1st amendment rights.”

Scientology and the Aftermath airs on A&E.