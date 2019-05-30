Reese Witherspoon And Jennifer Aniston Team Up In Surprising Morning Show Drama

Reese Witherspoon says a new morning show, co-starring friend and fellow actress Jennifer Aniston, will 'surprise viewers.'

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will share the screen in a new morning show drama. Details about the show are limited, but Witherspoon gave up some interesting tidbits to ET.

Witherspoon says The Morning Show is going to “surprise people” as it’s not what most fans imagine. The premise of this new scripted Apple TV show is to provide an inside look at the lives of people who help Americans wake up in the morning.

“We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high-stakes world of morning news shows. It’s seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters.”

A book that explores the cutthroat world of morning TV provides background for the show, which Witherspoon and Aniston will star, executive produce, and co-own.

Off-screen, there’s some big star power as well with House of Cards writer Jay Carson on the team along with Michael Ellenberg, who will produce the show for Apple, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Witherspoon gushed about the new series and her excitement over working with Aniston once again.

“It’s such a great show. Jen is wonderful, and it’s this great female partnership.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The new show serves as an on-screen reunion for the two actresses, who shared several scenes on the hit ’90s sitcom Friends. Witherspoon played Jill Green, the little sister to Aniston’s character Rachel Green.

“It was such an indelible moment in my life, being at Central Perk and working with Jennifer Aniston, so the fact that I got to go back and do it again is just the greatest.”

Witherspoon also spoke about the new show on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the actor and host joked about which person was a closer friend to Aniston.

This marks Aniston’s return to TV more than a decade after Friends ended. It will also mark the return of Steve Carell, who is said to have a recurring role in the new show; his first since The Office. Meanwhile, Witherspoon is currently starring in the HBO series Big Little Lies, per The Hollywood Reporter.

What fans aren’t sure of yet is how Apple will roll out the series. Will it use its streaming music service? Will it market to iPhone users? There are still many questions surrounding the show besides the content.

For now, fans have to take solace in knowing this new show is set for at least a two-season run.

The premiere date, however, is also a question mark.