Does The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Think Lisa Vanderpump Will Attend The Season 9 Reunion? They’re Reportedly ‘Anxious’

The taping is scheduled for June 5.

Lisa Vanderpump has not yet confirmed whether or not she’ll be in attendance when her co-stars reunite for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and according to a new report, it’s making her castmates “anxious.”

Ahead of the upcoming filming, an insider told Hollywood Life that Vanderpump’s co-stars believe she will attend the reunion, but would also not be too surprised if she opted out of filming. After all, she refused to film alongside them for the majority of the second half of Season 9.

“The RHOBH cast is anxious to see if Vanderpump will actually show up to film the reunion on June 5, as she has kept everyone in the dark about her decision,” the source said.

According to the report, the women of the Bravo TV reality series are hoping that Vanderpump will show up and join them to address the issues of the season. In fact, they are all preparing to be face-to-face with the restauranteur if she decides to show up and reportedly have a lot to say to her about her behavior and the events of Season 9.

While some have suspected Vanderpump will show up to the taping, she recently told Hollywood Life that the ninth season of the show was “beyond brutal” and added that she’d never experienced anything like she did during production. She’s also been keeping everyone in the dark” about her decision.

“[Lisa] knows everyone wants to see her there, but she’s honestly afraid that it will rehash so many bad moments for her. She’s gone back and forth on what to do, but ultimately hasn’t decided yet. She hasn’t seen most of them since the fall and knows they won’t go easy on her,” the source added.

While Vanderpump kept in touch with Camille Grammer after distancing herself from the rest of the cast amid filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she now appears to be on the outs with Grammer as well.

As fans may have seen, Grammer was recently seen poking fun at Vanderpump’s teeth and gums on the show. While she offered a number of public apologies to Vanderpump on Twitter, Vanderpump has suggested in her blog and on her own Twitter page that she still isn’t happy with her co-star.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, tune into the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.