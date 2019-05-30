Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Seen On Lunch Date

Back in 2015, pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined forces to release a chart-topping duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The song, found on Mendes’ debut album, Handwritten, was an immediate hit and the two performed it at various award shows and late night shows. It also seems there may be another collaboration in the works — although it’s not entirely clear whether it’s professional or romantic.

As PopCrush reports, a fan saw Mendes and Cabello out together having lunch in Los Angeles and immediately tweeted a photo of the two of them dining at a restaurant, commenting “SHAWNMILA IN LA OMG.” While it’s tough to determine context from a single still photo, the duo seems to be engaged in a serious conversation.

While Cabello and Mendes worked together back in 2015 when their careers were still on the rise after moving to solo pursuits from a girl group and the Vine platform, respectively, they’re now both established pop stars with huge followings.

Cabello is notoriously private about her personal life and hasn’t even shared many of her relationships on social media, let alone spoken about them to the press. In fact, when she brought her boyfriend Matthew Hussey, a British dating coach, to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, it was actually the first time she had appeared with him at a public event, as Billboard reports.

Cabello hasn’t made any statements about her relationship status changing, and a photo she shared on her Twitter account back in December 2018 seems to suggest that there may be a creative partnership happening rather than a romantic one.

Canadian fury + Latin sass pic.twitter.com/uCHnorOCTP — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 5, 2018

The photo that Cabello shared seems to have been taken backstage in a dressing room of some sort. Cabello has a guitar on her lap and is deep in conversation, while Mendes lounges in front of her. Her comment accompanying the photo indicates that these two might just be pairing their unique sounds together for another smash hit.

Given how successful their last collaboration was, it would make sense for them to come together for another hit. And it seems that fans are eager to hear what the duo might come up with. Fans commented on the snapped photo of the duo’s lunch date, saying things like “omg this gives me hope for another shawn x camila collab, make it happen guys pls” to “WHAT ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT” to “we never know this could be a hint at Shawn performing IKWYDLS live in LA on July 5th, and 6th with Camila!”