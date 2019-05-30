‘The Bachelor’ Stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Welcome Baby Girl, Find Out Her Adorable Name

Luyendyk and Burnham are proud parents of a daughter.

Another member of Bachelor nation has been added to their growing family. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham just welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world on Wednesday, May 29, and they are so happy. This is the couple’s first child.

The new parents named their daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk. According to the new dad’s Instagram that he used to keep fans updated on the progress, the baby weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces and is 20 inches long. He also posted a photo of the very first time that he met his little bundle of joy. He mentioned that it was the first time that she laid eyes on him. He emotionally said that he was “forever changed.”

The proud daddy had been documenting the trip to the hospital as Lauren began labor on Tuesday afternoon. Arie’s Instagram Stories revealed them walking into the hospital. The expectant mom at that time looked like she was ready to go. By 5 a.m. the next morning, Luyendyk said that his wife just had an epidural and that she was doing really well. Lauren was on camera right before the baby arrived as they were predicting the baby’s weight and what color of hair she will have. At 2:09 p.m., Alessi Ren came into the world.

Just a short time later, the new mom was seen in a sweet photo holding her newborn daughter in her arms. Burnham also shared a first photo as the little girl was placed on her belly right after birth. They had already placed a cap on her head complete with a bow and a baby blanket over her.

In her Instagram post, the former Bachelor star described the baby saying, “She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her.”

Loading...

The couple met on Season 22 of the ABC reality show. It was one of the most controversial moments in Bachelor history when Luyendyk broke it off with Becca Kufrin in After the Final Rose after getting down on one knee to propose to her. He couldn’t hide his true feelings for Lauren Burnham and ended up proposing to her. They found out they were expecting their first child last November and then went on to get married in January in Hawaii.

The new parents already have an Instagram account set up for baby Luyendyk. You can see Burnham’s progressing baby bumps that are on display throughout her pregnancy, and now, the adorable baby pictures of little Alessi Ren will be coming soon.

Congratulations to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham on the birth of their gorgeous baby girl!