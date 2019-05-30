‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Speak Out About Jenelle Evans: Leah Messer ‘Feels Bad,’ Briana DeJesus Hasn’t Talked To Her

Jenelle Evans’ former Teen Mom 2 co-stars have been speaking out about her current situation. Kailyn Lowry released a joint statement with her podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley, and Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus recently spoke to E! News.

While Jenelle wasn’t exactly close to her original cast mates, she had struck up a friendship with Briana DeJesus after she was added to the cast in 2017. In fact, on the most recent season of the show, Jenelle even traveled to Florida where she filmed some scenes for the show with Briana. Briana admitted to E! News that she has tried to reach back out to Jenelle but Jenelle has not responded back to her.

“I have not spoken to her since it happened,” Briana said.

Leah Messer admitted that she “feels bad” for the mom of three, but also said she hopes the situation is a “wake-up call” for Jenelle.

“I feel bad for Jenelle. I’ve hit rock bottom myself and sometimes that’s what it takes to make things right. I truly hope this is a wake up call for her.”

However, Leah also admitted that she wants her former co-star to know that there is help out there for her.

“We don’t know what’s happening behind closed doors. We really don’t. She needs to know, whatever is happening, the help is out there for her. It’s always been there for her.”

Loading...

Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley admitted that they were “treading very lightly” in terms of discussing the current situation.

“We are both hoping for the best for Jenelle and her children. Currently, both of us are blocked on Jenelle’s accounts.”

Kailyn and Jenelle do not have the best past. While they were at one time friends, things between the two women took a different turn and Jenelle made the lack of their friendship clear on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2. In one particular episode, a video originally posted to Jenelle’s social media was played on-air. In the video, Jenelle is shown setting fire to a gift of hair care products sent to her by Kailyn.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle herself made a statement on Wednesday. Jenelle didn’t say too much in her statement due in part to not wanting to jeopardize the possibility of having her children returned to her. However, she did admit that she will do “anything necessary” in order to regain custody of her kids.