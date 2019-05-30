Farrah Abraham Says She Feels Bad For Jenelle Evans Amid Custody Drama

Farrah Abraham is speaking out about former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ latest custody drama.

According to Hollywood Life, Farrah Abraham believes that Jenelle Evans needs to start putting her children first before her marriage to David Eason, and that she could likely benefit from getting some help and even taking parenting courses.

Abraham says that she hopes Evans will start valuing herself more and stop choosing fame and attention over her three kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley.

“After losing their kids — and now, they need to take parenting classes, drug tests and therapist – I would say all the moms on Teen Mom need to take parenting courses and all of the above. It’s sad for Jenelle — she chooses fame and attention before her kids. No more crying police calls, recording a man treating you bad — she needs to learn to value herself. I feel bad for how broken she is,” Farrah told the outlet on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jenelle’s manager, Johnny Donovan, recently released a statement about the situation following Evans’ and Eason’s loss in custody court.

“At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court. We have no comment at this time and appreciate concerns regarding our client and her children,” Donovan said.

Currently, Jenelle Evans’ eldest son, Jace, as well as the daughter she shares with David Eason, Ensley, are in the care of her mother, Barbara Evans. Her middle child, son Kaiser, is being cared for by his father, Nathan Griffith, and Nathan’s mother.

David’s daughter, Maryssa, is said to be in the custody of her mother, Whitney Johnson.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle lost custody of her kids after an incident where David shockingly killed the family’s pet dog, Nugget, in a fit of rage.

Following the overwhelming backlash from the incident, MTV decided to fire Jenelle from Teen Mom 2. Sources later told HL that her co-star, Kailyn Lowry, as well as other members of the franchise, were happy with the network’s decision to finally give Evans the boot. However, they are worried about the safety of Jenelle’s children going forward.

Lowry, in particular, was said to be very happy about Evans’ firing as she said that she disliked being associated with Jenelle and David in any way, especially after Eason made homophobic remarks last year, which got him fired from the show.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans' life by following her on Instagram.