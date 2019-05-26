‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Ashley Iaconetti Has A New Kids On The Block Bachelorette Party

The Bachelor Nation veteran took a party bus to teh NKOTB show and posed with Donnie Wahlberg.

Ashley Iaconetti just marked a major bridal milestone. The Bachelor in Paradise veteran celebrated her upcoming wedding to co-star Jared Haibon with a bachelorette bash that featured a party bus and a trip to the New Kids on the Block concert in Anaheim, California, E! News reports. The NKOTB MixTape Tour, which kicked off earlier this month is headlined by the iconic boy band and includes guest performances by fellow ’80s stars Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

For her musical bachelorette party, Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite Ashley Iaconetti and her pals hopped a party bus to the Honda Center where they met NKOTB legend Donnie Wahlberg backstage and posed for pictures with the ’80s boy band star and his wife, Jenny McCarthy. Wahlberg even posted a pic to his Instagram story to offer Ashley and Jared congratulations on their upcoming wedding.

Ashley Iaconetti was accompanied by her sister Lauren and five other friends for the NKOTB Bachelorette bash. On social media, Iaconetti’s GNO was dubbed #NKOTBachelorette, and the Bachelor in Paradise bride-to-be also wore a sash that said NKOTBRIDE to mark the occasion.

Brides.com notes that Ashley revealed in an Instagram video that she hadn’t planned on having a bachelorette party because she didn’t want to put extra burdens on her friends. In the end, the group agreed to this fun throwback party that included a party bus complete with neon lights and matching outfits for the guests. Iaconetti and her girls reportedly danced to throwback hits from N*Sync, Spice Girls, and New Kids on the Black on the party bus—which featured a stripper pole— before they hit the live concert.

As for the actual wedding, fans can expect a reality star-studded event. Ashley previously told Us Weekly that Bachelor Nation veterans Nick Viall and Dean Unglert will be groomsmen in the ceremony, while fellow Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Hade and Tanner Tolbert will also be involved, although the expectant couple may not be in the actual wedding due to their baby’s impending birth. There is even talk of Tanner officiating the ceremony depending on when the baby is born.

Meanwhile, Ashley also teased that there will be a special musical guest at her wedding, although it probably won’t be New Kids on the Block.

“We’re not talking, like, Backstreet Boys level,” Ashley told Us. “And it’s not Rob Thomas.”

Bachelor fans have been following Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s back and forth romance since 2015. ON last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, Jared popped the question to Ashley as ABC’s cameras rolled.