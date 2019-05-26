Ashley Benson Flaunts Flexibility By Spreading Legs On Instagram

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson sent her 19.3 million Instagram fans into a frenzy on Friday by taking to her account and sharing a sexy snapshot of just how flexible she truly is.

The photo featured the 29-year-old actress doing splits with both hands flashing and peace signs as she rocked an all-black ensemble. Benson donned a pair of skin-tight black pants, black heels, and a black graphic t-shirt. Ashley complemented her dark outfit with a pair of sunglasses that were buried underneath her messy, long blonde and brunette locks.

The overall style had an intentionally unkempt look. The actress, who also had an admittance band around her wrist, appeared as though she was recovering from a hangover. It is unclear whether the “unkempt party look” was intentional or the aftermath of a night on the town.

The background of the photo was an enormous, over sized, neon painted beach chair that revealed Benson was spending some time at the Mall of America’s Margaritaville Restaurant located in Bloomington, Minnesota.

With such a massive Instagram following, it didn’t take long for her fans to shower the photo with over 260,000 likes and nearly 950 comments.

Many of the individuals who lived in Minnesota couldn’t help but freak out a little over Benson being so close by.

Many of the former Pretty Little Liar stars’ fans have been chomping at the bit for new content featuring the breathtaking and talented actress. Fortunately, the time may be coming very soon as the Her Smell actress recently shared a photo of herself with film maker Charlie Kessler.

As those who follow Benson’s Hollywood career may already know, the actress is currently working with Kessler who is the director of a film titled, Lapham Rising.

The feature-length film is an adaptation of the Roger Rosenblatt novel of the same name. Lapham Rising is a huge project for the film maker as it will be Kessler’s first feature-film.

In addition to Benson, the cast of the film is slated to include Emmy award winner Bobby Cannavale, Frank Langella, and Stockard Channing.

The film, which according to Deadline was scheduled to start filming 2019 in Minnesota, revolves around Langella’s character, Harry March. The character is a retired writer whose life suddenly goes into a downward spiral when a millionaire begins building a lavish mansion across the street from his home.

Unfortunately, the film is still fairly early into the stages of the creation process. So, there has not been any theatrical release date to speak of. Depending on the filming schedule, Ashley’s fans might see the film release sometime next summer or early fall.