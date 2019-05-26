‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Celebrates Anniversary With Boyfriend On A Vacation

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently celebrated one year with her boyfriend, John, and according to InTouch, the mom of two and her boyfriend spent some time in Punta Cana.

According to the site, Briana shared some photos of herself with John on Instagram. In the series of photos, she posted, both her and John are smiling as they spend time together doing all sorts of activities including spending time on the beach, parasailing, and snorkeling. The couple appears to have had a great time on their vacation celebrating their anniversary.

However, Briana wasn’t the one to share the special milestone. According to the same InTouch article, John took to his own Instagram to share some photos and to write a sweet caption about his time with Briana. It turns out that the two weren’t celebrating just their anniversary but also Briana’s birthday. The mom of daughters Nova and Stella turned 25-years-old last week.

In his post, John reflected on the past year spent with Briana and gushed over his girlfriend.

“I’m proud of the woman I’ve seen you evolve into over the past year and the woman you’ve shown potential to be. Seeing you be able to enjoy yourself and be free made this trip all worth it for me, from seeing you not wanting to do the superwoman with the dolphins after failing once to coming right back with a strong firm pose. Thank you for trusting in me to make this time we spent together special and thank you for being my partner, my lover and friend. May this be the first of many to come.”

He needed his post by saying he “loves” Briana.

Briana and John are in a long-distance relationship, with Briana living in Florida and John living in New York. Despite the distance, the couple has managed to make their relationship work and appear to be happy together.

Briana was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017. Prior to that, she had appeared on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant as well as the short-lived MTV show Teen Mom 3. She was added to the cast as a fifth member. Initially, there was a lot of drama surrounding Briana, particularly her relationship with Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin. However, after she moved on from Javi, the drama calmed down.

Fans of the show can tune in to the Teen Mom 2 reunion which is airing in three parts on MTV. The second part of the show will air Monday night on MTV.