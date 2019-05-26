‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Drew & Kim’s Exit Explained, Billy Miller & Tamara Braun Won’t Be Gone Long

Kim Nero and Drew Cain are struggling in the aftermath of their son Oscar’s death and General Hospital spoilers reveal that they will soon leave town together. New details about this exit have emerged and it sounds as if both Kim and Drew will be back in Port Charles quite quickly, returning to the place that is now home for both of them as they try to move forward without their son.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Tamara Braun and Billy Miller will be exiting General Hospital. Spoilers had detailed that this would just be temporary, and now the new print edition of Soap Opera Digest provides some additional information about what this departure entails.

General Hospital spoilers share that soon Kim and Drew will decide to head to Mt. Kilimanjaro to spread Oscar’s ashes. Fans know that Kilimanjaro was a meaningful place to Oscar, so it seems natural that Kim and Drew would want to honor their son by taking his ashes there.

Luckily, these two will not be away from Port Charles long. Their off-screen absence is said to be brief and General Hospital spoilers hint that there are numerous storyline developments on the way for both Drew and Kim.

SheKnows Soaps notes that during the episode airing on Tuesday, May 28, Monica will be giving Drew her blessing. It seems likely that he will talk with her about this trip and she’ll share her support for the idea.

Drew and Kim are coming to terms with the reality of Oscar's prognosis. @TamaraBraun #BillyMiller

Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/uETx0DrN09 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 1, 2019

Heading into the summer months, General Hospital spoilers note that Drew and Kim will grieve in different ways as they process Oscar’s death. Kim is expected to head down a dangerous and extreme path of some sort, and her choices will significantly impact both Julian and Drew.

Some fans have speculated that Kim might be drawn into Shiloh’s Dawn of Day organization as she copes with the loss of her only child. General Hospital spoilers have not yet revealed whether DOD will be sticking around Port Charles for much longer, as many anticipate Shiloh’s takedown coming soon. Whatever it is that Kim does, viewers will be curious to see how this impacts both Drew and Julian.

There has also been buzz that Drew and Jax may cross paths in a business-related decision of some kind. General Hospital spoilers have noted that Jax will be looking to plant roots in Port Charles again and there has been speculation that he may buy Aurora from Drew.

Loading...

Soap Central teases that somebody impacted by the loss of Oscar will start to open their heart up to romance again in the months ahead. This General Hospital spoiler doesn’t reveal who is involved, but it seems to clearly be connected to the Oscar storyline.

Could Josslyn and Cameron tenderly shift into a romance as they share their grief over Oscar, or could Drew finally get a romantic interest again? Will Julian and Kim’s relationship survive this difficult time? Fans will have to stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers as they become available.