Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Catherine Faces Backlash For Starting A GoFundMe After A Home Flood

Famed director Martin Scorsese’s daughter Catherine had a flood in her Brooklyn home, and instead of asking her father for financial assistance, she has set up a GoFundMe account in the hopes of raising $30,000 for expenses not covered by insurance.

The Daily Mail says that Catherine Scorsese, who works as a props master in the film industry, is facing a mixed reaction to her efforts to solicit donations, with many people wondering why she wouldn’t just ask her father — who is said to be worth $100 million — or take out a home-equity loan.

Catherine Scorsese owns a one-bedroom loft duplex in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, which she bought in 2007 for $800,000 (and is now worth approximately 50 percent more), which was flooded with raw sewage after a neighbor put shredded paper down their toilet. Scorsese has to move out for four months while the repairs are completed.

Insurance is covering the repairs and a temporary place to live, but she says it isn’t suitable for her pets, and she needs to make alternate plans. Her half-sister Tanya set up a GoFundMe page to pay for a place suitable for Scorsese’s cats and dogs and has already raised just over $6,000 by Sunday. But some people think that with a limited amount of money raised, she could (and should) get help from her own family rather than asking strangers for money.

But Catherine Scorsese, 53, is hitting back, and saying that she’s never taken money from her father and that she needs help.

“I’m not a trust fund baby. If I’m going to ask my dad for something, I’m going to ask for something like helping to fix me up with Chris Evans.”

Scorsese says that her famous father knew about the flooding, but not about the GoFundMe page, and doesn’t know how he will react.

But people on Twitter think this is strange, and perhaps a stunt.

“This is utterly absurd. She can’t ask her obscenely wealthy father but begging strangers who surely have far less money is apparently fine,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others wondered why the daughter of the movie making icon won’t “mooch” off her father, but she will ask strangers for money, asking if this is just a way to shame Martin Scorsese into giving her the money without having to ask for it.

Some people like Perez Hilton gave credit to Catherine Scorsese for not being a “spoiled brat,” but others on social media wondered why she wouldn’t just ask her father for a loan if she didn’t want to “mooch.”