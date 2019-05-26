’90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel Everett Blasts Husband’s Sister

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno were introduced to viewers during the fourth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. The young couple met through a mutual friend and chatted online before Chantel flew to the Dominican Republic to meet her beau in-person. After several visits to the island, Pedro proposed marriage and the couple made arrangements for him to relocate to the United States. The couple kept their engagement a secret from Chantel’s and the deception caused the family to question Pedro’s intention.

During their time on the show, Chantel and Pedro tried to navigate their blossoming relationship while dealing with their families, who refused to get along. Chantel also tried to make amends with Pedro’s mother and sister, Nicole, but her efforts were futile and their meeting ended with Chantel angrily storming out of a hotel lobby.

The couple later appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. During their time on the spinoff, Nicole visited Pedro and Chantel in Georgia, where she was invited to Thanksgiving dinner with the rest of Chantel’s family, including her brother River. Dinner quickly took a terrible turn and Pedro and Nicole found themselves in a physical altercation with River, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Since then, the relationship between both families remain strained and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Chantel took to social media to share some nasty memes about her sister-in-law. She posted a meme to her Instagram story regarding people “talking behind my back,” asking them to “kiss my a**.” She later shared another meme about hating her sister-in-law “because when you open your mouth you sound like a f***ing idiot.”

There was also a post about “the mother-in-laws (sic) that try to micro-manage their adult sons’/daughters’ love lives, but have never had a successful one themselves.”

The couple is now appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and based on their interaction, fans are beginning to wonder if the couple is still together. During last week’s episode of the series, viewers watched as Pedro got on a plane heading back to the Dominican Republic. While visiting his family, he shared his relationship woes with his mother and sister.

In a short teaser clip for the shows upcoming episode, Pedro is seen dancing closely with another woman.

It’s unclear whether his interaction with the woman ended on the dance floor but later in the clip, Pedro can be heard saying, “Chantel is going to kill me.”

Fans of the couple can keep up with their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays on TLC. The couple is also reportedly getting their own spinoff, The Family Chantel, with their families, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.