AEW News: Full Recap And Results Of ‘Double Or Nothing’ – Dustin Rhodes Vs. Cody Rhodes, Jericho Vs. Omega

The first-ever event for AEW is "Double or Nothing," and it was worth the wait.

On Saturday evening, true history was made as All Elite Wrestling broke barriers and held their first-ever event with Double or Nothing. Huge names from the world of professional wrestling, and plenty from WWE’s past, are members of the roster and they were ready for a new era. Live from Las Vegas, Cody Rhodes and the rest of AEW prepared for a show to add more excitement back into wrestling which they certainly delivered.

Last year’s All In set the bar rather high and it proved to Rhodes and The Young Bucks that they really had something good. From there, they found a great backer in billionaire Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling was born.

After the initial introduction to AEW, they brought in names such as Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Dustin Rhodes, “Hangman” Adam Page, and many others. The promotion is expected to grow as time goes on and after Double or Nothing, they will have an even brighter spotlight focused on them.

The Buy In was available for free on AEW’s YouTube channel and included a couple of matches to prepare the world for Double or Nothing. Cody Rhodes won’t only wrestle on the card, but he was backstage and ready for all of the night’s action.

It’s time to check out the results of the first-ever pay-per-view from All Elite Wrestling, and this article will be updated as the night goes on.

21-Man Casino Battle Royal

The winner of this match will get a future shot at the AEW World Championship, and it included some huge names. MJF, Michael Nakazawa, Sunny Daze, Glacier, Shawn Spears, Brian Pillman Jr., Joey Janela, Billy Gunn, Ace Romero, Tommy Dreamer, and Marko Stunt were just some of those in the match.

“Hangman” Adam Page ended up taking the match from 20 to 21 participants, and that was after his match with PAC was cancelled. As reported by The Inquisitr, PAC called off his match after the former WWE superstar refused to lose.

Interestingly enough, it was Page who eliminated MJF last to take the win.

Winner – “Hangman” Adam Page

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian

Winner – Sabian

SCU vs. CIMA, Lindaman, & T-Hawk

This was an absolutely phenomenal six-man tag team match that had great action from one bell to the other. The ending saw Christopher Daniels and Kazarian destroying Lindaman and nailing the Best Meltzer Ever for the pinfall.

Loading...

Winners – SCU

Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae vs. Brandi Rhodes vs. Britt Baker vs. Awesome Kong

This match was already expected to be awesome, but then, Brandi introduced Awesome Kong as a fifth woman in the bout. Making things even better is that fans expected her to win once she was brought out, but it was Baker nailing Rae with a superkick and hard knee for the win.

Winner – Britt Baker

This article will be updated as the evening goes on and as more matches conclude at Double or Nothing.