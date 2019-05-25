Viral Photos Show Sasha Obama On Her Prom Day, Showing How Much She’s Grown Since Her Dad Took Office

Sasha Obama is all grown up, and the internet can hardly believe it.

This weekend, photos circulated on social media showing the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama posing with a date on her prom day. The photos show Sasha wearing a classic black slip dress, smiling beside her date who wore an equally classic tuxedo. Sasha posed with her older sister in one of the photos, with Michelle Obama smiling beside the mother of Sasha’s date in another shot.

The photos have gone viral online, shooting across Twitter and her name becoming one of the top trending terms for the weekend.

As the Daily Mail reported, Sasha Obama is set to graduate from Sidwell Friends high school next month and is taking part in the final rite of passage, the senior prom. She is headed off to the University of Michigan in the fall.

As the report noted, many people on Twitter were wowed by Sasha’s grown up good look and couldn’t believe how much older she looks than when she first emerged on the public stage during the 2008 presidential campaign.

“Oh my God. She’s DIVINE!” on person wrote on Twitter.

“Boy is she gorgeous,” another wrote.

Others commented that Sasha seemed to inherit her parents’ tendency toward elegance, with the classy photos a reflection of how well she had been raised.

Sasha was just seven years old when her father won the 2008 presidential election and took office. Photos from the time showed the Obama family, including older sister Malia, waving to political supporters on Election Night.

When your lil cousin take Sasha Obama to prom ???? pic.twitter.com/SmTHKpGUdg — Rugangelo (@rugaNICE) May 25, 2019

That seems quite a bit different than the plans that Michelle Obama floated for her youngest daughter earlier this year. As USA Today reported, the former First Lady joked about rumors that she would be running for president and said she might pass that baton to her daughter instead.

“I think, at this point, everybody’s qualified and everyone should run,” Michelle Obama said at an event, drawing some laughs. “I might even tap [her younger daughter] Sasha!”

But Sasha still has quite a bit of time before she can think about following in her father’s footsteps, with 18 years until she is constitutionally eligible to run for president.

In the meantime, it appears that Sasha Obama is content going to prom and preparing for her freshman year at the University of Michigan — and the Internet is more than happy to see how much she’s grown.