‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Adam Takes Things Too Far

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings an explosive week in Genoa City, and Adam declares war on his siblings. The newly returned Newman son does whatever it takes to get what he wants.

Adam (Mark Grossman) demanded $500 million, custody of Christian, and details of how he could find Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor in order to leave Genoa City and start a new life away from Victor (Eric Braeden). After almost no thought, Nick (Joshua Morrow) refused Adam’s demands, and it seems like Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will take his side. Nick admits that things might get quite ugly.

After learning that he won’t get what he wants, Adam declares war on his family. Billy (Jason Thompson) is especially concerned about the possibility of Adam pushing things too far. He’s already experienced Adam’s worst, and he will not allow Adam to take anything else away from him. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is also concerned about the lengths Adam will go in order to get Christian back and be a father to both of his boys.

The Inquisitr also reported that Victor faces another type of crises, and handling his children’s war could end up being too much for The Mustache, as he begins to fight for his life.

Today on #YR, Nick and Victoria join forces to protect their family. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sy2i7ABU1K pic.twitter.com/78NjuziRlg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 24, 2019

With so many people against him, Adam turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) as his last resort. He’s ruthless and a master manipulator, and it looks like Sharon may fall under Adam’s spell. Although she just had Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) move into her home, it seems as if Sharon and Adam get intimately acquainted with each other. It’s possible that the sequence shown is a dream or a fantasy, but if not, then things for Sharon and Rey could get rocky very quickly, which won’t be something Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will appreciate at all.

Adam is out for himself, and Victoria and Nick will fight to keep Adam from harming their families. Unfortunately, for Victoria, that could mean helping to ensure Adam leaves Genoa City, while Nick’s focus will be on keeping Christian as well as protecting Chelsea and Connor, which could end up putting Nick and Victoria at odds. Adam’s return has shaken things up already, and things will get even crazier next week. The storyline is sure to be explosive with twists that nobody expects to see, as Adam shows just how ruthless he can be.