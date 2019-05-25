Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Angry About Claims In Lamar Odom’s New Book

Khloe Kardashian is said to be furious over the content of her former husband Lamar Odom’s new tell-all book.

According to Radar Online, Kardashian is “disgusted” by the claims made in Lamar Odom’s memoir, Darkness to Light.

There are some bombshell stories in Odom’s book that don’t paint Kardashian in the best light. The outlet reveals that the former NBA player recounts times where Khloe got physical with other women around him, and treated his family poorly.

Sources claim that Kardashian has seen the book, and that she’s not happy about what she’s read or how it could impact her own life going forward.

‘”Of course Khloe has read the book. She is extremely worried about it’s release and what it will do to her image,” an insider dished.

Khloe is said to be hurt by the fact that Lamar is using their personal life together for publicity, especially after she was by his side when he overdosed back in 2015.

“She really cannot believe that Lamar would stoop this low and that he would go and bash her after everything she did for him,” the insider continued.

“She practically saved his life and her entire family dropped everything to be there for him. Khloe told Lamar that she would never use his personal struggles for the show, and she did. He also always thought that he would get back together with her and right now he just feels very hurt by her,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lamar Odom claims that Khloe Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, were rude to his family members while he was in the hospital recovering from his drug overdose.

Odom claims that Kardashian banned his lifelong friends and blood relatives from visiting him in his hospital room after the near-fatal overdose.

Loading...

Lamar writes in the book that his family members were not allowed to come into his room in order to make way for Khloe’s famous family to be in there with her.

Odom also claims that Jenner was rude to his aunt in the waiting room of the hospital, and that Kardashian tried to diffuse the situation by attempting to kick the aunt out of the hospital.

When Lamar’s family was finally allowed in his room, he says the drama got more intense when his family and the Kardashian-Jenner clan got into a screaming match.

Fans can read more of Lamar Odom’s words on Khloe Kardashian and his life when is book, Darkness to Light, hits stores on May 28.