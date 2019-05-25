Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Reportedly Blaming Her For His Rift With Their Son

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., is reportedly blaming the talk show host for the rift he’s currently experiencing with their son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

According to TMZ, Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter last month. The talk show host has seemingly been living it up ever since.

The couple’s split came after months of rumors that Kevin had been cheating on Wendy, and that he had fathered a love child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Now, only weeks following the divorce filing, it appears that Kevin and Wendy’s son, Kevin Jr., may be choosing sides, and he’s been sticking close to his famous mother.

Now, Kevin Sr. is reportedly telling those close to him that Wendy is poisoning their son against him by talking poorly about him. Kevin has allegedly been making an effort to spend time with his son over the past few weeks, but he’s said to be getting the cold shoulder.

He’s allegedly been sending lengthy text messages to the teenager only to get one-word replies in return. Before the divorce filing, Kevin and his son were said to be extremely close, and he believes that Wendy is the factor that’s keeping them apart.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, things have gotten so bad between Kevin and his son that the father and son duo had the police called on them during an altercation earlier this week.

The two men allegedly got into a physical fight in the parking lot of a store close to the family’s New Jersey home. Kevin Sr. reportedly put his son in a headlock, and Kevin Jr. allegedly punched him in the nose to break the hold. Kevin Jr. was arrested over the incident.

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams is said to be living her best life following her split from Kevin Hunter. Sources tell Hollywood Life that the talk show host is happy and healthy now that she’s gotten out of her toxic marriage.

“Wendy is a true warrior. It’s been a battle, but she’s rising above the pain of losing her marriage and she is winning. Once she stopped fighting to save her marriage and accepted that it was truly over, she turned all of her energy toward building her new life and it’s been such a huge shift,” an insider told the outlet of the situation.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by watching her talk show every weekday. Check local listings for time and network.