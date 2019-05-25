‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, May 24: Hope Holds Phoebe While Steffy Looks On

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, May 24 states that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was shocked to hear that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) wanted to end her marriage. Although she felt sorry for Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), she pointed out that they were not Hope’s problem. Brooke told Hope that she was making the wrong decision and that she would regret it for the rest of her life. Hope saw that she was not making any headway with her mother and left.

Hope arrived at the beach house, per She Knows Soaps. She wanted to welcome Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls back to Los Angeles after their trip abroad. Soon the stepsisters talked about Hope and Liam’s marriage. Hope explained that she knew that Liam would be happy with Steffy and the girls. She felt that if she ended their marriage it would free up her time so that she could be with Douglas.

Steffy encouraged Hope to fight for her marriage. However, she warned the blonde that she could not make decisions about her and Liam’s relationship. Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) started to cry and Hope wanted to see her. Steffy fetched the baby from the room. Hope said that she understood their connection now. Steffy said that not only was Phoebe a Logan, she was Hope’s cousin’s daughter.

Hope visits Steffy, elated to hold Baby Phoebe in her arms once again. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/PmoY2Yf1ER pic.twitter.com/BCUaT82FJx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 24, 2019

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) told his son that he understood what he was trying to do. However, just because Douglas was drawn to Hope, it did not mean that she should be his mother. He admitted that Douglas, Hope, and Thomas could be good for each other.

Later, Brooke filled Ridge in that Hope had ended her marriage. He was stunned at the turn of events. Brooke wanted him to talk to Thomas to convince Hope that her place was with Liam. However, Ridge refused to interfere. He felt that perhaps Hope’s best chance at moving on was to leave Liam and the loss of their baby behind them. Brooke was shocked by Ridge’s true feelings and seemed to be close to tears.

Liam confronted Thomas. He accused the designer of using cheap tactics to manipulate his wife. Thomas remained adamant that Liam’s place was with Steffy and the girls, and not with Hope. Liam then told Thomas that he won, Hope ended their marriage. Thomas was proud of Hope’s decision and applauded her bravery.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.