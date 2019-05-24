‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Victoria Stresses About Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, May 27, bring a day filled with turmoil for the Newman siblings. Victor has advice for Adam. Plus, Victoria worries about Billy and Abby is coy with Nate.

Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Adam (Mark Grossman) some unwanted advice, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam wants to get himself and his son far away from Victor Newman’s orbit, so having Victor tell him what he should do rubs Adam the wrong way for sure. Of course, Adam is going to struggle when Nick (Joshua Morrow) puts up a fight for Christian, and it’s difficult to say which side Victor will fall on, but since he so badly wants to make things right with Adam, he may end up helping Adam get Christian from Nick. According to The Inquisitr, the storyline will bring a lot of drama to the Newman family.

Speaking of Newmans, the forgotten daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway), plays hard to get. They agreed to go out together as friends, but she isn’t going to fall into a relationship with Dr. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) quickly. Abby has been through a lot in the past year, and now she’s doing well and focusing on Society while she gets over Arturo’s (Jason Canela) betrayal with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez).

As for Nate, he’s mourned his late fiance, and he’s ready to move forward, but Abby is going to make sure that Nate works hard to win her over. Abby is ready to be romanced by somebody who appreciates her the way she should be appreciated. She thought that Arturo did, but he failed to live up to her standards.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) can’t help but worry about Billy (Jason Thompson). She knows that Nick wants her support against Adam, but Adam’s return has caused Billy some severe upset, and she is willing to figure out how to get $500 million to pay off Adam and get him to leave Genoa City. Sure, it will cost Nick Christian, but when it comes down to it, Adam is Christian’s biological father, so perhaps Victoria can somehow justify her reasoning with that.

Victoria is enjoying her renewed relationship with Billy after so many false starts over the past few years, and she honestly does not want anything to mess things up this time even if she’s not willing to let Billy put a ring on it. Victoria wants a solution that leaves Billy healthy and happy.