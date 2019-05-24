Scott Disick Has ‘Turned His Life Around’ & Ditched Partying, According To New Report

Scott Disick is a changed man according to a new report from Radar Online.

As fans of the reality star know, Scott has struggled with drugs, alcohol, and partying for a large portion of his adult life. But ahead of his 36th birthday later this month, the father of three has reportedly turned a new leaf in recent months. A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares that Scott has gotten wiser and more responsible with age. Now, Disick is making a conscious effort to make healthy and smart choices.

“He has completely turned his life around, and he’s ditched the drugs,” an insider dished.

“He is 100 percent present in his life and has so much support around him.”

The insider goes on to reveal that it’s Scott’s three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, who are primarily responsible for Scott’s big turnaround. According to the insider, Disick is not going to do anything that would jeopardize the relationship that he shares with his three kiddos, which is why he’s been on his best behavior. Additionally, girlfriend Sofia Richie has also helped Scott calm down and she’s partly responsible for the longtime partier changing his ways.

And it probably also helps that Scott and Sofia are on good terms with Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Kourt opened up about a wide-range of topics in a new interview but confessed that there was one thing in her life that she was most proud of —her mature relationship with Scott and Sofia.

As fans know, Scott and Kourtney endured a very public breakup and for a long time, they struggled to maintain a friendship for the sake of their children. But with time, Scott and Kourt got through the rough patch in their lives and now their main focus is co-parenting their children together. It also helps that the former flames have gotten through the awkward phase as each of them has moved on in their love lives and now, Scott, Sofia, and Kourtney even hang out together every once in a while.

“I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited,” Kardashian said of their relationship in a recent PAPER magazine interview.

Disick and Kardashian also shared in another recent interview that they never want their relationship with one another to cause their children to miss out on things. The pair also noted that doing things as a family is really important to them.

It certainly does seem like Scott has gotten more mature with age.