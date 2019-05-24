Cardi B Responds To Claims She’s Getting Her Own TV Show

Cardi's setting the record straight on her alleged TV show.

Cardi B is slamming reports that she’s about to star in her own TV show. Per a May 23 report from ET Canada, the rapper shut down rumors suggesting she was planning on heading to the small screen for a new show — one allegedly to be called Bocktails with Cardi B — and made it pretty clear that she has no plans to get her own show anytime soon.

“No I’m not doing a tv show. I’m just trade marking different drinks [sic] name,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper clarified on Twitter yesterday, amid the swirling rumors.

In a second message posted to her Twitter account, she took on TMZ. TMZ had originally reported that she was trademarking the name to become more than a rapper, making the big move to transform herself into a TV star.

“TMZ gets one piece of information and put legs and feet on that b****!” the mom of one quipped of the celebrity news site.

A number of fans responded to her messages on the social media site, with many making it pretty clear that they were actually disappointed that the star won’t be taking part in her own TV show anytime soon.

Well you should do a show I would tap in every time it aires — THICCALICIOUS (@Thiccalicious99) May 24, 2019

You can be a really good actress sis, that's one potential talent I see in you ,I predict you'll do a movie in future ???????? — LilassKaswee (@lilassdoll) May 24, 2019

Damn, Bocktails with Bardi would've been a hell of a way to spend my Saturday nights ???? — ♀ Cячвαвч Kαч ♀ (@AngelicaDickle) May 24, 2019

As The Inquisitr first reported earlier this week, TMZ claimed that the star was trademarking the term, and alleged that her TV show plans would include “entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists.”

TMZ also reported that the name would cover a number of different clothing items as, well as “alcoholic beverages, except beer and beverages containing beer,” which she’s since confirmed.

Cardi B’s rumor correction on Twitter comes shortly after she made the decision to cancel a string of shows due to recent plastic surgery.

CNN reported that the rap superstar was forced to pull the plug on three of upcoming concerts she had planned in order to recover from her procedures.

Though she initially denied having gone under the knife to alter her appearance, Cardi eventually came clean about the fact that she had undergone liposuction. She had previously confirmed that she’d also had a breast augmentation following the birth of her daughter, last July.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she told the fans who had gathered to see her while performing in Tennessee. Cardi then admitted, “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f*** up my lipo.”