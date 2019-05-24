Ellen DeGeneres Buys Adam Levine’s Beverly Hills Mansion For $45 Million In Latest Celeb Real Estate Deal

The talk show icon has a habit of buying real estate in Southern California, but this one could be a keeper.

Ellen DeGeneres just purchased a pricey property. The talk show icon and Ellen’s Design Challenge host just purchased her good friend Adam Levine’s Beverly Hills estate for a whopping $45 million, ET Canada reports.

The sprawling home owned by the Maroon 5 frontman and his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, was first built in 1933 and stretches over 10,000 square feet. The lavish, gated estate is set on more than an acre of land and includes a 2,000 square-foot master bedroom, a spa, gym, pool, two kitchens, a professional screening room with a bar, and a separate guest house.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the five-bedroom, 12-bathroom home also features hardwood floors and paneled walls, a formal dining room with a wet bar, an outdoor barbecue and a fire pit, an oval-shaped swimming pool, and a tennis court.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo probably didn’t get too attached to the home and they don’t seem to be making any money off of it. The famous couple just purchased the place in 2018 for $35.5 million from Will and Grace creator Max Mutchnick, then shelled out another $7 million for improvements. The home, which was once owned by tennis legend Pete Sampras, was first listed last month for $47.5 million, per TMZ.

This is what $45 million will buy you https://t.co/4iB8yTU0ZP — ET Canada (@ETCanada) May 24, 2019

Levine and Prinsloo already have a new home. The couple recently purchased Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s former Pacific Palisades property for $32 million. TMZ notes that Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, currently live in a Beverly Hills home that they’ve listed for $17.9 million as they get ready to move into Levine’s former pad.

Adam Levine has already been involved in multiple celebrity real estate transactions. Last year, Variety noted that the singer and Voice coach sold his 3.66-are Beverly Hills estate sate to singer John Mayer. The 7,100 square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bath property was listed for $15.9 million.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres is one of the biggest celebrity real estate buyers in Southern California. Earlier this year, The Real Deal reported that, since 2017 alone, DeGeneres and her wife have closed more than $152 million in eight real estate deals. But the talk show host stops short of thinking of herself as a house flipper. In a 2014 interview with The New York Times, DeGeneres even explained that she never buys to sell.

“I always say: ‘This is it. I’m never moving.’ People laugh at me now,” DeGeneres said.

Perhaps Adam Levine’s old place will be Ellen’s ultimate home sweet home.