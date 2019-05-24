‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Flo & Zoe’s Secret Is Out!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 27 tease that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Flo Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) secret will finally be revealed. The model and former waitress will face the music when the truth comes out. Will they be able to cover their tracks this time around or will they need to accept responsibility for their actions?

The weekly spoilers also indicate that Hope and Liam will make love for the last time before they call it quits, while Flo and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will also take their relationship to the next level.

Monday, May 27

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will confront Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The designer succeeded in ending “Lope’s” marriage and Liam has some harsh words for him. Liam will tell Thomas that although Hope loves his son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), she will never love him.

Hope will ask Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for a huge favor. According to The Inquisitr, she may ask Steffy to reunite with Liam so that they can be a family again. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Steffy will be stunned by Hope’s request. She never expected Hope to hand over her husband after everything that they have been through.

Tuesday, May 28

Overwhelmed by the news that his plan succeeded, Thomas kisses Hope. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope is still emotionally raw after ending her marriage and not ready for Thomas’ advances.

Flo and Wyatt are left alone at the Forrester mansion. It doesn’t take long before they take advantage of the situation.

Wednesday, May 29 – Wyatt & Flo Make Love

Hope and Liam talk about what their lives would have been like if Beth had not died.

Wyatt and Flo take their relationship and make love for the first time since high school.

Thursday, May 30 – Hope & Liam’s Last Night

Liam will plan a romantic last evening for his wife, Hope. B&B fans will remember that they agreed to spend one last night as a married couple before they split.

Flo and Zoe will learn that Hope and Liam are planning to end their marriage. Wracked by guilt, they will try to decide whether they need to tell everyone the truth about Baby Beth/Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Friday, May 31

Steffy will question Thomas about his scheme to break up Hope and Liam.

Xander (Adain Bradley) overhears Flo and Zoe arguing about Hope’s baby. He realizes that Beth is still alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.