WWE News: WWE Cancels Another ‘SmackDown Live’ Event Without Explanation

In the middle of April, Vince McMahon introduced the “Wild Card Rule” which brought about a new element of the two main roster brands in WWE. With four superstars from each brand being able to jump shows each week, it has made things rather unpredictable and off the wall. Unfortunately, this new rule has also caused some problems and now, another SmackDown Live event has been cancelled without any kind of explanation.

The Inquisitr reported a week ago of the SmackDown Live event that was cancelled in Massachusetts. The website of the Tsongas Center said that the event was no longer going to take place due to a “scheduling conflict,” but no further reason than that was given.

Now, there is another event which has been cancelled and it is for this upcoming week. KSAL reported that the blue brand show set for Monday, May 27, 2019, has been given the boot and rescheduled to Saturday, October 26, 2019.

“A professional wrestling event which was scheduled for Monday in Salina has been postponed, and rescheduled for later this fall. WWE SmackDown Live at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 26th. All tickets purchased for the Salina, KS live event will be honored on Saturday, October 26th. Fans that cannot attend the rescheduled date should go to their point of purchase for refunds.”

This marks the third SmackDown Live event in the last four weeks to be cancelled or postponed by WWE. All of the events have been on Monday evenings when Monday Night Raw is taking place, and it all has to do with the “Wild Card Rule.”

All of these cancellations are taking place so that WWE can bring the blue brand superstars to Monday Night Raw and have them there as needed. Essentially, the “Wild Card Rule” has ended brand extension without officially ending the brand extension.

The entire WWE main roster now continues to be in the same place most of the time for televised shows, and it’s only going to get worse. As reported by The Inquisitr, Mick Foley introduced the new 24/7 Championship this week and it can be defended 24/7 with falls counting anywhere.

That means that not only will the four superstars appearing on the shows of opposite brands need to be together, but all of those going after the new title will need to be around too. One has to wonder if WWE is making a mistake by cancelling all of these live events for SmackDown Live, but they’re going full force with the “Wild Card Rule” and doing what is necessary.