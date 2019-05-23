Luann de Lesseps Calls Jail Reports ‘False,’ ‘RHONY’ Star Is No Longer In Custody

It’s another case of he said/she said with The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps and her current situation with the legal system. As The Inquisitr noted earlier today, it was reported by Us Weekly and other outlets that Luann was heading back to jail for violating her probation for a 2017 arrest. It appears that is not the case as Luann is now out of custody from a West Palm Beach, Florida jail, and the cabaret star has already made a statement regarding the confusing situation.

“These reports are false,” Luann told People of her jail time. “I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released. I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

Luann’s statement contradicts what was being reported earlier today when it was said that the presiding judge commented that the 54-year-old wasn’t taking her probation seriously. People did note that Luann was placed in handcuffs after her sentencing hearing, where she was ordered more probation.

In addition to probation, Luann must participate in weekly counseling sessions, attend monthly psychiatric meetings, and keep a breathalyzer in her car. The “Feeling Jovani” singer’s probation is set to end on August 28.

A friend of Luann’s recently spoke to People about how she has been following the rules of her plea deal, which involved AA meetings and abstaining from alcohol.

RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Admits to Violating Probation, Is Briefly Handcuffed in Court https://t.co/mFGOhX68eC — People (@people) May 23, 2019

“She’s remained positive and hopeful along this journey, and has already completed her community service and her MADD course,” the friend said. “She continues to attend AA meetings on a regular basis, too. Her friends are all continuing to rally behind her, and know that sobriety is one day at a time.”

Luann was present for the taping of the RHONY reunion special earlier this week, just days before she appeared back in court. Luann will reportedly go head to head with Bethenny Frankel, who was a major supporter when the cabaret star relapsed last year. Bethenny helped organize an intervention which led to Luann going to rehab for the second time.

At the time of this publication, Luann has not made a statement on social media regarding her court date today. She is expected to appear in Atlanta next week for her next Countess and Friends cabaret show.

The Real Housewives of New York airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.