Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Proud’ To Get Along With Ex, Scott Disick, And His Girlfriend, Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian says that getting along with her ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, makes her 'proud.'

Kourtney Kardashian is evidently happy that she can finally have a healthy, stable friendship with her ex — the father of her three children, Scott Disick — as well as with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. She described this mature relationship paradigm as “the thing I’m most proud of.”

There was a time when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her former longtime partner struggled to become friends again for the sake of their children, following a very public breakup. And while they attended therapy together in order to get through that turbulent period, it took Kourtney a while to accept the fact that Scott had moved on — and had grown more mature, especially because he was dating someone 15 years younger than himself. Fans of the show even saw Kourtney get extremely upset when Scott accidentally introduced the kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — to Sofia without letting her know first, as People reported at the time.

However, it seems all bitterness and resentment has been left in the past, as the former couple are now incredibly close friends. The trio — Scott, Kourtney, and Sofia — have often gone on vacation together with the kids in tow. According to HollywoodLife, Scott, Sofia, and Kourtney have been spotted together on family trips to Finland, Mexico, Aspen, and Hawaii. Further, Scott — who is also a regular presence on KUWTK— joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan on their epic trip to Bali, a trip which was documented on the reality series.

“I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited,” the Poosh founder said in her recent PAPER magazine interview, adding that their relationship was “surprisingly cordial,” and that she was “proud” they were all able to move past their differences to find a healthy dynamic.

Scott and Kourtney recently sat down for a candid conversation for her Poosh lifestyle website. The conversation centered around their approach to co-parenting, and why they make the effort to spend special dates and vacation time together. The two have worked hard throughout the last few years to make sure they would reach a point where their past romance would not influence their relationships with their three children.

“I’m not going to make our kids miss out on things because we couldn’t figure out how to be a couple,” Scott said.

“I don’t think everybody can [go on vacation together]… it’s not our advice to tell other people how they want to live, but you know, different strokes for different folks. We decided we wanted our kids to have these memories together as a family,” he added.