Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Relaxes In Plunging Red Swimsuit

Model Georgia Fowler has been enjoying some time away in Greece, and in her most recent post to Instagram, she looked as though she was having a wonderful time relaxing in sexy swimwear.

Fowler showcased her long, lean legs in a ruby red swimsuit as she reclined on a luxurious sofa. The swimwear is a Zimmermann design that features a deep plunging neck with wide ruffles around the neckline and hips. The deep red hue accentuated Fowler’s skin tone perfectly as she gave the camera a sultry look. The model completed the look with a pair of Antolina lace-up sandals and a Chopard bracelet. The New Zealand beauty went with a natural makeup look and wore her short hair in loose beach waves tossed to one side.

“Becoming part of the furniture. Leave me here,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

The 26-year-old model has shared several photos from her time in Greece, in which she is seen soaking up the sun, enjoying the scenery, and generally have a great time. From her posts, it appears as if she and other models are in the country as part of Net-A-Porter’s 2019 spring and summer campaign.

In another photo from the excursion, Fowler looked stunning in a black dress, where she described her experience as “surreal.” The model also shared a photo from Wednesday as she arrived in Greece. In the shot, she wore a single-shoulder tank top, stylish safari shorts, black lace-up sandals, and Rayban sunglasses. She finished the look with a mini bamboo tote that matched her sandals.

Fowler has literally lived her life in front of a camera. She was discovered in New Zealand when she was just 12-years-old. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2014, the model said her favorite thing about being a model was the traveling.

“I love never having to do the same thing every day, and being able to have free time. But then I also hate the being able to have free time when you actually want to be working. Also, it’s difficult to plan things. But the traveling and the freedom is great,” she said.

While the job allows her to visit beautiful locales such as Greece, Fowler said her favorite city to work in was Paris. She admitted that she did not know if she could live there permanently, but it was a great place to visit.

Fans wanting to keep up with Fowler’s adventures can follow her Instagram account.